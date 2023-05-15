Nat Geo WILD Shares Trailer for “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper”

In the new series Extraordinary Birder, life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds. Nat Geo WILD shared a trailer for the series.

Whether navigating volcanic terrain in Hawaii for elusive honeycreepers, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary, feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above.

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper premieres on June 17, 2023 at 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD.

