Nat Geo WILD Shares Trailer for “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper”

In the new series Extraordinary Birder, life-long birder Christian Cooper takes us into the wild, wonderful and unpredictable world of birds. Nat Geo WILD shared a trailer for the series.
- Whether navigating volcanic terrain in Hawaii for elusive honeycreepers, trekking into rainforests in Puerto Rico for parrots, or scaling a bridge in Manhattan for a peregrine falcon, he does whatever it takes to learn about these extraordinary, feathered creatures and show us the remarkable world in the sky above.
- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper premieres on June 17, 2023 at 10/9c on Nat Geo WILD.
- Check out the trailer below:
Full episode lineup:
- "Puerto Rico" Premieres on Nat Geo Wild June 17 at 10/9c
- Christian Cooper kayaks through caves, hikes over waterfalls, and treks into the rainforest to discover the rare and colorful birds of Puerto Rico.
- "New York City" Premieres on Nat Geo Wild June 24 at 10/9c
- Christian Cooper meets peregrine falcon chicks, gives a pigeon a footbath and releases a streetsmart kestrel in his hometown, New York City.
- “Hawaii” premieres on Nat Geo Wild July 1 at 10/9c
- Christian Cooper sets out to explore the outstanding birdlife on the Big Island of Hawaii. Among lush rainforests and rocky lava terrain, Christian meets a majestic Hawaiian Hawk, feeds adorable baby white terns and joins a wild goose chase – all while learning what makes Hawaii’s feathered residents so exceptional.
- “Palm Springs” premieres on Nat Geo Wild July 8 at 10/9c
- Raptors, ravens, hummingbirds and more! Christian Cooper heads to the oasis of Palm Springs to discover the wild and wonderful world of desert birds. From working with a bird of prey that’s a man’s best friend, to digging a condo for a tiny owl, to seeing majestic, nesting migratory great blue herons, Christian learns what it takes for these feathered creatures to survive in the desert.
- “Washington DC” premieres on Nat Geo Wild July 15 at 10/9c
- Eagles, osprey, songbirds and owls! Christian Cooper travels to the nation’s capital to discover the iconic birds of the region. From meeting a famous bald eagle family, to whitewater rafting to a pristine “nest” island, to working with conservationists to help grassland birds, to meeting an owl that saved a man’s life, Christian gains a greater appreciation for the birds of DC.
- “Alabama” premieres on Nat Geo Wild July 22 at 10/9c
- Eagles, shrikes, woodpeckers and kites! Christian Cooper travels to the deep south to discover the uniquely wonderful birdlife in one of the nation’s most biodiverse states–Alabama. From flying the famous Auburn War Eagle, meeting the “serial killer” of songbirds, and learning how to drive a tractor to attract some acrobatic birds, Christian gains insights and a new perspective on the region.