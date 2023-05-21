What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – May 21st – 27th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai When: Tuesday, May 23rd on Max What: An animated prequel series that follows young Mr. Wing on a harrowing adventure when a Mogwai named Gizmo finds its way into his care.

American Born Chinese When: Wednesday, May 24th on Disney+ What: A series adaptation of the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang with an all-star cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Daniel Wu, and Ben Wang.

Wild Life When: Thursday, May 25th at 8/7c on Nat Geo What: A festival-favorite documentary from the directors of Free Solo about Kris Tompkins, co-founder of Patagonia, and her quest to fulfill her husband’s legacy to make the largest private land donation in history.

FUBAR When: Thursday, May 25th on Netflix What: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro star in this action comedy series about a father and daughter who discover they’re both working for the CIA.

The Little Mermaid When: Friday, May 26th Exclusively in Theaters What: Disney’s live-action adaptation of the animated classic carries over most of the hit songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman along with a few new tunes.



Sunday, May 21st

New TV Shows

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2023 – Special – 9/8c on Shudder The Fangoria Chainsaw Awards is an annual award ceremony recognizing outstanding achievements in horror film and television. For the third year in a row, the event will be hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil, Dune), this time joined by co-host Peaches Christ (All About Evil, the Midnight Mass podcast) and will feature Jamie Clayton ( Hellraiser

– Special – 9/8c on From the Source – Season 3 Summer Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button explores the stories and uses behind different delicious ingredients and shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks.

– Season 3 Summer Premiere – Streaming on Ghosts of Beirut – Series Premiere – 10/9c on SHOWTIME GHOSTS OF BEIRUT reveals the origins of 21-year old Mughniyeh (also known as “The Ghost”) who emerged from obscurity and was responsible for more American deaths than any other individual prior to 9/11. Told from the American, Israeli and Lebanese perspectives, the series traces Mughniyeh’s origins from the Shiite slums of South Beirut to his masterminding of the concept of suicide bombers, a deadly tactic that led to his swift rise as the world’s most dangerous terrorist. Based on extensive research of still-classified events, the drama spans decades and weaves in first-hand, real-life interviews with prominent officials from the CIA and Mossad, connecting the turmoil of 1980s Beirut with the spy games of the modern Middle East.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles – Special – 10/9c on CBS Featuring footage and interviews with cast members from the past 14 years, including favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the "Entertainment Tonight" vault.

– Special – 10/9c on

New Movies

Just Jake – 7/6c on UPtv – NR An emerging country star returns to his hometown to overcome his serious writer’s block and reunites with his high school sweetheart. Together they rediscover love and learn that the best music is the music you make together.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR

Monday, May 22nd

New TV Shows

The Creature Cases – Chapter 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Special agents Sam and Kit hop the globe with their sleuthing skills, science facts, and cool gadgets to solve the animal kingdom’s many mysteries.

– Chapter 3 Premiere – Streaming on Fanny The Right to Rock – Special – 11:30/10:30c on PBS Co-founded by Filipina American sisters, Fanny made history in 1970 by becoming the first all-female rock band to release an LP with a major record label. Despite roadblocks of misogyny and bigotry, Fanny released five critically acclaimed albums in five years, counting David Bowie as one of their most vocal fans. This documentary — featuring interviews with Bonnie Raitt, Todd Rundgren, Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian, and others — aims to elevate the group’s groundbreaking, often-forgotten legacy in rock music by tracking its rise, fall, and reformation 50 years later.

– Special – 11:30/10:30c on Happy Valley – Series 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV In the epic and unmissable final season, Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire, Julia, Last Tango in Halifax) discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton, McMafia, Little Women). Catherine’s grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah, The Runaways) is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with Tommy, the man Catherine still refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement. Will she solve this final case?

– Series 3 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Prehistoric Planet – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Experience the wonders of our world like never before in this epic docuseries from Jon Favreau and the producers of “Planet Earth.” “Prehistoric Planet” combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“ The Book of Boba Fett

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, May 23rd

New TV Shows

Beat Shazam – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX Hosted and executive-produced by award-winning actor, singer and comedian Jamie Foxx, who is joined by his daughter, producer, activist and CEO Corinne Foxx, as deejay, BEAT SHAZAM is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million dollars. Over the course of its four previous seasons, the show has given away more than $10 million dollars.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on Clone High – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max This modern refresh of the Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Bill Lawrence (“Ted Lasso,” “Cougar Town”, “Scrubs”) hit series CLONE HIGH is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships. From MTV Entertainment Studios, CLONE HIGH executive producers include Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, and Erik Durbin.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Don't Forget the Lyrics! – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on FOX Everyone thinks they know the words to the most popular songs of all time, but when there’s a million dollars at stake, will contestants be able to keep singing when the music stops? Or will they be at a loss for words? Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash hosts the all-new revival of the popular game show DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! The game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS! Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen – but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. It’s that simple: 10 songs, some missing lyrics, $1 million.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on Frontline: " Once Upon A Time In Iraq: Fallujah” – Special – 10/9c on PBS The enduring story of the battle of Fallujah, told by the people who lived through it. Twenty years after the invasion of Iraq, soldiers, journalists and ordinary Iraqis recount one of the defining episodes of the war.

– Special – 10/9c on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI takes viewers back to 1920s Shanghai where the Wing family first meets the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Sam Wing (future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 “Gremlins” film) accepts the dangerous task to take Gizmo home and embarks on a journey through the Chinese countryside. Sam and Gizmo are joined by a teenage street thief named Elle, and together, they encounter—and sometimes battle—colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Along their quest, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins. GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer, along with Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Presidents of Amblin Television, and Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios. Tze Chun serves as showrunner and executive producer. Brendan Hay serves as executive producer with Dan Krall serving as Supervising Producer. Joe Dante serves as consulting producer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Growing Floret – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on discovery+ Erin and Chris Benzakein have spent the last decade building their family-run business, Floret Farms, in the fertile Skagit River Valley of Washington State. Now, they're risking everything to add and rehabilitate 24 new acres and expand the business.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on How I Met Your Father – Season 2 Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

– Season 2 Part 2 Premiere – Streaming on MerPeople – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix MerPeople dives into the fascinating world of underwater performers who have turned their love for the mystical sea creatures into real-world careers. From putting on dazzling small-town shows in Florida to the crowning of the King and Queen of the Seas in the Bahamas, this series will take you on a journey of passion and perseverance. Get ready to set sail on an unforgettable voyage and immerse yourself in a world where fantasy becomes reality.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on SmartLess: On the Road – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max Hop on the road with Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes as they take us on an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the sold-out live tour of their wildly successful podcast, “SmartLess.” Traveling from city to city all over the country, the trio is joined by celebrities such as Conan O'Brien, Will Ferrell, Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, David Letterman, and other surprise guests.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer – Special – Streaming on Netflix Legendary comedian, actress and producer Wanda Sykes returns for her second hour-long Netflix comedy special. From the challenges of raising Gen Z teens to the dilemmas of being a liberal in a hyper charged political climate, Sykes, renowned for her social commentary, delivers her insightful and ferocious wit and candor audiences have come to know and love.

– Special – Streaming on What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel – Series Premiere – Streaming on Max Zooey Deschanel is on a mission to solve everyday food dilemmas by asking the tough questions we all have about what we eat. In the supermarket and in our own kitchens, Zooey explores common food mysteries and reveals the shocking truths big food manufacturers want to hide as she uncovers simple solutions to the question, "What am I eating?" Executive producers Zooey Deschanel, Jeffrey L. Weaver, Tracy Wares, Matthew Segal, Jarrett Moreno, Mike Vainisi, Jessie Surovell, Taye Shuayb, and Tom Werner. WHAT AM I EATING? WITH ZOOEY DESCHANEL is produced by ATTN:, a Candle Media company.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Windy City Rehab – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Interior designer Alison Victoria buys and restores old homes in Chicago. During the rehab, she saves one-of-a-kind architectural features while updating the design with her usable luxurious style.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G

New Movies

Afghan Dreamers – Streaming on Paramount+ Afghan Dreamers tells the harrowing story of an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan as they struggle to succeed in international competitions,” notes a description of the film, “while combating their male-dominated culture under the threat of Taliban rule.

– Streaming on Bama Rush – Streaming on Max In August 2021, the long-held tradition of sorority recruitment at the University of Alabama, also known as rush, went viral on TikTok. Becoming a viral sensation and cultural phenomenon using the hash tag “Bama Rush,” to date more than 2 billion people have watched. In the upcoming feature documentary BAMA RUSH, Fleit follows four young women as they prepare to rush at the university in 2022. In this nuanced and revealing documentary, Fleit explores the emotional complexities and stakes of belonging in this crucial window into womanhood. Max presents a VICE Studios production. BAMA RUSH is directed and executive produced by Rachel Fleit; executive produced by Lizzie Fox, Casey Meurer, Kama Kaina; produced by Zachary Luke Kislevitz, Andrew Freston, Danny Gabai; co-executive produced by Eric Lavoie; co-produced by AJ Del Cueto; edited by Drigan Lee; original score by Wynne Ashley Bennett; director of photography Lidia Nikonova.

– Streaming on Victim/Suspect – Streaming on Netflix On her first solo investigation, journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover a shocking pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them.

– Streaming on

Wednesday, May 24th

New TV Shows

American Born Chinese – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Based on Gene Luen Yang’s groundbreaking graphic novel that chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god. This is the story of a young man’s battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ “Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life” follows two tiny troublemakers, Chip and Dale, trying to live the good life in a big city park while having giant-sized, sky-high adventures. Nervous worrier Chip and laid-back dreamer Dale make the perfect odd couple: they’re best buddies and they drive each other nuts. In their perpetual pursuit of acorns, these ultimate underdogs are joined by Pluto, Butch and other iconic Disney characters as they face down bullies great and small.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Clearing – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “The Clearing” is an eight-part psychological thriller based on the best-selling crime thriller ‘In The Clearing’ by author J.P. Pomare, inspired by the darkness of real-life cults in Australia and around the world. Filmed across Victoria, “The Clearing” is an emotional and psychological thriller that follows the nightmares of a cult and a woman who’s forced to face the demons from her past in order to stop the kidnapping and coercion of innocent children in the future. The series burrows under the skin and inside the mind, blurring the lines between past and present, reality and nightmare in a truly unnerving way.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Expedition Unknown – Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Archeology – TV-PG In a two-part investigation, Josh Gates travels to the Royal Necropolis of Nuri to investigate alongside archaeologists on the verge of a potentially groundbreaking discovery. Beneath a crumbling pyramid, there may be an undisturbed royal tomb preserved in the darkness of flooded, subterranean chambers. A treacherous dive is the only way to chase a monumental find: the mummified remains of an ancient king. Throughout the season, Josh brings viewers with him on exciting adventures to Israel as he joins two teams of researchers who each claim they found Bethsaida, a lost Biblical town where Jesus is said to have performed miracles. In the UK, Josh hunts for the greatest pirate treasure ever plundered, and sets out to uncover mysteriously vanished WWI minesweepers at the bottom of Lake Superior. In Cambodia, Josh works to unearth a long-buried temple, and joins the fight to bring the looted treasures of the Khmer Empire back where they belong.

– Season 11 Premiere – 9/8c on Discovery – Archeology – TV-PG Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars – Series Premiere – 9/8c on FOX The iconic Gordon Ramsay gets down to business with a selected group of food and drink industry professionals, as he searches for the next greatest culinary entrepreneur in his brand-new competition series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. Each week, the aspiring moguls will be challenged in all aspects of running a food enterprise, including creating, marketing and selling to real customers. In addition to Ramsay, their progress will be evaluated by guest judges and curated focus groups. As Ramsay pushes contestants to their limits, they’ll have to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed – drive, dedication, creativity, passion and talent.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on MasterChef – Season 13 Premiere – 8/7c on FOX MasterChef: United Tastes of America sees Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich returning for the ultimate cook-off, as the top home cooks from four parts of America (West, Northeast, Midwest and South) battle it out for their region. The home cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal! Only one home cook will win it all and take home the cash prize of $250,000 and the title of America’s MasterChef.

– Season 13 Premiere – 8/7c on Mayans M.C. – Season 5 Preiere – 10/9c on FX Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy. Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family. Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family.

– Season 5 Preiere – 10/9c on NOVA “Your Brain” Part 2 “Who’s in Control?” – Special – 9/8c on PBS How does your brain create your reality? Discover surprising new insights about how your brain processes the world and makes you who Episode 1 “Perception Deception”you are in this eye-opening two-part journey into the latest research on the human brain with neuroscientist Heather Berlin.

– Special – 9/8c on Platonic – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Platonic” follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Prank Panel – Series Premiere – 9/8c on ABC “The Prank Panel” lets everyday people pitch pranks targeting family members, friends and co-workers to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters. Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on The Ultimatum: Queer Love – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Ultimatum universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships, and the ups and the downs of commitment. In The Ultimatum: Queer Love, five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship. One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures. Starting May 24th, new episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will roll out each Wednesday across ten episodes: Week 1(Wednesday, May 24th): Episodes 1-4. Week 2 (Wednesday, May 31st): Episodes 5-8. Week 3 (Wednesday, June 7th): Episodes 9-10.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Hard Feelings – Streaming on Netflix A modernized spin-off to two huge blockbuster hits in Germany from the 2000s. Charly and Paula struggle to find their place in the high school hierarchy, but at least they’re best friends and have each other. But as his penis (“Willy”) and her vagina (“Hoo-ha”) suddenly begin to communicate their very urgent needs, the teenagers do not only have to defend their status in school, but also their year-long friendship, as their genitals have much more in mind for them. In the midst of hurtful school intrigues and excessive parties, Charly and Paula discover their natural desires – and begin to realize, there might be more beauty to their bodies and more steam to their relationship, than they initially thought…

– Streaming on Mother's Day – Streaming on Netflix When the son she's never known gets kidnapped, former special agent Nina dusts off her deadly skills to bring him home — no matter who gets in her way.

– Streaming on

Thursday, May 25th

New TV Shows

FUBAR – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A CIA Operative on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Judge Me Not – Series Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR Judge Me Not is the story of Zelma Jay Johnson, an unusually bright, young black woman who struggles with mental health issues, a ludicrous family, and volatile love life. We join her as she takes on her new role as a judge in a court full of outrageous characters both in front of and behind the bench. As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs a psychological thriller that puts her life at risk. Starring Chyna Layne, Javon Terrell, Terrence Green, Jonathan Chase, Gena Shaw and Bonita Brisker.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on ALLBLK – Drama – NR The Kardashians – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Wild Life – 8/7c on Nat Geo From Oscar®-winning filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, WILD LIFE follows conservationist Kris Tompkins on an epic, decades-spanning love story as wild as the landscapes she dedicated her life to protecting. After falling in love in midlife, Kris and the outdoorsman and entrepreneur Doug Tompkins left behind the world of the massively successful outdoor brands they'd helped pioneer — Patagonia, The North Face and Esprit — and turned their attention to a visionary effort to create national parks throughout Chile and Argentina via their nonprofit Tompkins Conservation. WILD LIFE chronicles the highs and lows of their journey to affect the largest private land donation in history.

– 8/7c on

Friday, May 26th

New TV Shows

100 Day Dream Home – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Husband-wife duo Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt make dream homes come true for Tampa, FL, clients. She's the realtor, he's the developer and together they design and build the perfect home from the ground up in 100 days or less.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Barbecue Showdown – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix American Barbecue Showdown is an eight episode food competition series that follows the country’s best backyard smokers and competitive barbecuers as they compete for the title of American Barbecue Champion. The series is hosted by Rutledge Wood and Lyric Lewis, with judging duties falling on barbecue legends Kevin Bludso and Melissa Cookston. Each episode, Kevin and Melissa will task the cookers with a challenge that will test their barbecue skills in ways they couldn’t possibly imagine. From unique meats to old school techniques, they will have to prove they have the skills to smoke another day.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Kendra Sells Hollywood – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Max Kendra Wilkinson is back and this time the stakes are higher than ever. With a six-figure quota looming over Kendra’s head, she has to pull out all the stops to secure her place on the team and prove that she can sell some of the most exclusive real estate in LA. Produced by Bodega Pictures, KENDRA SELLS HOLLYWOOD is executive produced by Joshua Ackerman, Benjamin Nurick, Sara Quick, and Andy McEntee.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Run the World – Season 2 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on STARZ “Run the World” chronicles the euphoric highs and heartbreaking lows that Whitney, Renee and Sondi must endure in their pursuit of world domination. Whitney must follow the road of self-discovery in order to thrive in her life with or without Ola, while Renee and Sondi must decide what they truly want out of life – both in love and their careers. Whether they reunite with a past love, taste the life of a millionaire, or see their career take off in a radical new direction, these powerful Black women, fortified by their impenetrable friendship, won’t let anything get in their way.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9:30/8:30c on Turn of the Tide – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Nothing happens in the small Azorean village of Rabo de Peixe, until one ton of cocaine arrives on the coast, completely changing the lives of its residents. Eduardo, a young fisherman, and his best friends improvise a business with what arrives from the Atlantic Ocean. But, a ton of cocaine does not go unnoticed and our protagonists will face the owners of this drug, the police and a series of unpredictable characters in a dangerous adventure with no return.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

About My Father – Exclusively in Theaters The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco joins forces with legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro, in the new comedy ABOUT MY FATHER. The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.

– Being Mary Tyler Moore – 8/7c on HBO With unprecedented access to Mary Tyler Moore’s vast archive, BEING MARY TYLER MOORE chronicles the screen icon whose storied career spanned sixty years. Weaving Moore’s personal narrative with the beats of her professional accomplishments, the film highlights her groundbreaking roles and the indelible impact she had on generations of women who came after her.

– 8/7c on Blood & Gold – Streaming on Netflix Spring 1945. Blood & Gold is set in the final days of the Second World War, telling the story of the German deserter Heinrich (Robert Maaser), the young and courageous farmer Elsa (Marie Hacke) – and a whole host of Nazis. On his way home from the front to his daughter, Heinrich stumbles into the clutches of a marauding SS troop. Their leader (Alexander Scheer) leaves him hanging in a tree. But he is saved at the last minute by Elsa, who hides him on her farm. Meanwhile, the SS is searching for a Jewish treasure hidden in a nearby village, meeting bitter resistance from the fed-up villagers, who want to keep the treasure for themselves. Soon, Heinrich and Elsa are unwillingly dragged into this action-packed hunt for the gold, culminating in a bloody showdown at the village church.

– Streaming on In the Dusk – Streaming on Film Movement+ – NR 19-year-old Untė is a member of the Lithuanian Partisan movement resisting Soviet occupation after WWII. With violence and treachery in the air, the lines are blurred between the burning passion of his youth and the cause for which he is fighting.

– Streaming on Film Movement+ – NR Influencer – Streaming on Shudder While struggling on a solo backpacking trip in Thailand, social media influencer Madison meets CW, who travels with ease and shows her a more uninhibited way of living, but CW's interest in her takes a darker turn. Starring Sarah Canning (The Vampire Diaries), Emily Tennant (Riverdale) and Cassandra Naud (See).

– Streaming on The Little Mermaid – Exclusively in Theaters "The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

– Kandahar – Exclusively in Theaters In KANDAHAR, Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down.

– The Machine – Exclusively in Theaters Set 23 years after the original story which inspired it, The Machine finds Bert (Bert Kreischer) facing familial crisis and the arrival of his estranged father (Mark Hamill) when the ghost of his booze-soaked past arrives: a murderous mobster (Iva Babic) hellbent on kidnapping Bert back to the motherland to atone for his crimes. Together, he and his father must retrace the steps of his younger self (Jimmy Tatro) in the midst of a war between a sociopathic crime family while they attempt to find common ground.

– Nightmare Pageant Moms – 8/7c on LMN – TV-PG When Emilia and her daughter Sophie are left in an unexpected, dire financial situation, they discover an intriguing option to pay for Sophie’s college–entering a regional Mother-Daughter beauty pageant with a lucrative scholarship prize. But they don’t realize a competing mother-daughter team are willing to go to disturbing and dangerous lengths to win the crown. Stars Brittney Q. Hill, Summer Monet Finley, and Gina Simms.

– 8/7c on LMN – TV-PG Tin & Tina – Streaming on Netflix After a traumatic miscarriage, a young couple adopts two peculiar twins from a convent whose obsession with religion soon disturbs the family.

– Streaming on You Hurt My Feelings – Exclusively in Theaters From acclaimed filmmaker Nicole Holofcener comes a sharply observed comedy about a novelist whose long standing marriage is suddenly upended when she overhears her husband give his honest reaction to her latest book. A film about trust, lies, and the things we say to the people we love most.

–

Saturday, May 27th

New TV Shows

World Electronic Music Awards – Special – 8/7c on The CW Filmed in Las Vegas in the run-up to the world's preeminent EDM festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, the two-hour primetime event will honor the best in electronic music from the United States, Europe and Asia and will feature the first Electronic Music Hall of Fame inductions.

– Special – 8/7c on

