Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 197: Master Swap with B.J. Priester

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 197: Master Swap with B.J. Priester
Date: July 5th, 2024 (recorded July 3rd)

Topics

First-time guest B.J. Priester from from the “Hyperspace Theories” podcast and FANgirl Blog joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the sixth episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte, entitled “Teach / Corrupt.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
