Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 213: The Trash Crabs Have Spoken with Justin J. Smith

Date: January 3rd, 2024 (recorded January 2nd)

Returning guest Justin J. Smith from the “Downtown Toontown” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the sixth episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, entitled “Zero Friends Again.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

