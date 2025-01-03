Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 213: The Trash Crabs Have Spoken with Justin J. Smith

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 213: The Trash Crabs Have Spoken with Justin J. Smith
Date: January 3rd, 2024 (recorded January 2nd)

Topics

Returning guest Justin J. Smith from the “Downtown Toontown” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the sixth episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, entitled “Zero Friends Again.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

