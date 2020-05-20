Daily Disney Drop: May 21, 2020

Holey Moley returns to ABC while shopDisney hosts a Frozen 2 watch-along. Here is your Daily Disney Drop for May 21, 2020

9:00am PT: Coreintine+Creator & Barry’s Bootcamp Chief Instructor Keoni Hudoba on the Good Morning America Instagram.

10:00am PT: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Writer talks Spider-Ham! on Marvel’s YouTube.

11:00am PT: Conservation Video Games with Gautan Shah on the National Geographic Education YouTube.

Gautam Shah produces video games and digital experiences to connect people with wildlife and nature. Join to learn what it means to create conservation digital experiences and get an exclusive behind the scenes look at it all.

5:00pm PT: shopDisney Frozen 2 Watch Party on Twitter.

6:05pm ET/PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire LIVE on the app.

8:00pm ET/PT: WWII in Europe: Voices from the Front on National Geographic.

Remembering World War II, 75 years later, through the people who lived through it.

8:00pm ET/PT: Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC.

In the Hot Seat: Dr. Phil, Kaitlin Olson, and Lauren Lapkus.

9:00pm ET/PT: Holey Moley II: The Sequel: “Literally Jumping the Shark” on ABC.

America’s favorite mini-golf competition series featuring commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore, sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and executive producer Stephen Curry, swings into season two.

9:00pm ET/PT: Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force on National Geographic.

The two-hour film tells the true, full story of a brave regiment who fearlessly piloted the planes that destroyed Hitler’s menacing air force.

10:00pm ET/PT: To Tell the Truth with Deion Sanders, Shannon Sharpe, Joel McHale, and Gillian Jacobs on ABC.

The panel is presented with a variety of participants with interesting stories, including a T-Rex of honor, Oprah’s pedicurist, a professional bee keeper, a New York Times Crossword editor and a Kung Fu master.

10:00pm ET/PT: Siren: “A Voice in the Dark” on Freeform.

Tia unleashes a deadly attack on Bristol Cove. Ryn, Ben and Maddie race against time to find a cure for Xander’s mysterious illness, while anticipating Tia’s next move. Baby Hope returns to land to reconnect with Ryn.