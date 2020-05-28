Extinct Attractions – Videopolis

by | May 28, 2020 2:21 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Welcome to Extinct Attractions. This week, we’ll be looking at an old Disneyland experience that had a recent revival at the park.

Disney Springs - Walt Disney World - LaughingPlace.com

Disney Springs – Walt Disney World – LaughingPlace.com

Last week, Disney Springs, the entertainment and shopping center of Walt Disney World reopened to the public, the first step towards reopening the entire resort starting July 11th with Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom.

It’s still unclear when Disneyland Resort will reopen because California and Florida have taken different approaches to reopening their states, but with it clearly taking a longer amount of time to open in California, today seemed like a good day to look at a Disneyland attraction that had a bit of a resurgence this year.

Videopolis Dance Party in Disneyland's Fantasyland [Closed]

Videopolis Dance Party in Disneyland's Fantasyland [Closed]

Via Duchess of Disneyland

On June 22, 1985, Videopolis opened near it’s a small world, with a unique conceit. What was a home for traditional theme park shows during the day would transform into a nightclub for up to 3,000 guests every night. Today though, we won’t be discussing the myriad of shows that the theater housed over the years, instead focusing on the nightclub aspect of the theater.

Things that Michael Eisner Did to Save the Walt Disney Company ...

Things that Michael Eisner Did to Save the Walt Disney Company …

Via YouTube

Michael Eisner had been CEO of Disney for less than a year when Videopolis opened, and the new experience was a perfect example of what Eisner would bring to the table. He realized that Disneyland wasn’t quite hitting the mark with teens and young adults that one would hope to see. Eventually, we’d see a bit more intense thrills come to the parks under his watch, but Videopolis was a great example of a cost-effective experience that appealed to this new audience they were trying to woo. They created a late-hours park pass that people could use to visit Disneyland specifically for Videopolis during the summer in a well-planned maneuver.

However, they almost immediately ran into an issue as Videopolis prohibited same-sex dancing. With two lawsuits within the first few months, that policy was quickly changed, allowing for everyone to have their freedom of expression on the dance floor.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t find a video of the full experience of Videopolis (probably because everyone was having too much fun), but I found this preview online that showcases some of the key pieces of the experience, namely the 70 video monitors showcasing both MTV music videos and live feeds of people dancing. Guests would dance to both DJs and live music, similar to what we’ve seen at Tomorrowland Terrace and Hollywood Pictures Backlot for a few years now at the Disneyland Resort. However, none of those experiences could quite match Videopolis and the attention it got.

1989 - January / February - The Disney Channel Magazine ...

1989 – January / February – The Disney Channel Magazine …

Via Amazon

Videopolis even inspired a short-lived Disney Channel show that would film Top 40 bands performing at the theater. It was a bit of an odd choice because Videopolis was aimed at teens and young adults, but nonetheless it still managed to last for two seasons.

Unfortunately, things were not all hunky dory at Videopolis, where a series of gang-related fights in the Disneyland parking lot, that emanated from teens staying at Videopolis, led to the attraction’s closure on November 26, 1989. It was a rather unceremonious end for the attraction, but safety obviously needed to remain the priority. The day-time shows continued at the theater which retained its name until 1995 when it was rebranded as the Fantasyland Theater.

Luckily, the name Videopolis wasn’t quite done yet because the theater in Discoveryland at Disneyland Paris was given the name when it opened in April 1992. To this day, it is still called that, a fitting tribute to times past.

Going to the Top” at Videopolis for... - LaughingPlace.com Disney ...

Going to the Top” at Videopolis for… – LaughingPlace.com Disney …

But an even more appropriate tribute happened January 29, 2020 when 80s Nite took over Disneyland for one night only. I wasn’t able to be there, but from everything I’ve heard from people who were, it was the best part of the whole experience, and I certainly hope it’ll come back for other parties in the future.

I love to dance and miss the old nighttime entertainment offerings, so I really wish I could’ve experienced Videopolis during any of its times in the park. Unfortunately, experiences like it will probably not be a part of the parks for a while as the company tries to combat the lost revenue from the last few months.

Well, that’s all for today, but in a couple of weeks, we’ll be talking about an attraction following these clues.

  1. This attraction was based on an 80s television show.
  2. This attraction featured water stunts.
  3. This attraction’s follow up is also a Universal stunt show.

Funny Disney+ Memes To Make You Stream Tears of Laughter (If You ...

Funny Disney+ Memes To Make You Stream Tears of Laughter (If You …

Via No Guilt Disney

Thanks for reading and have a magical day!

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend