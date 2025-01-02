The Walt Disney Company to Hold Q1 2025 Earnings Call on February 5th

Be sure to follow along with our Live Blog of the earnings call.

On Wednesday, February 5th, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call to discuss their first quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company will release and discuss its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results via a live audio webcast on February 5th.

This call will take place before the bell, rather than waiting until after (as was typically the case prior to the last fiscal year).

The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.

Results will be released alongside prepared written management remarks before the opening of regular trading on February 5th.

To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors

The webcast presentation will be archived.

