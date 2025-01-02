The Walt Disney Company to Hold Q1 2025 Earnings Call on February 5th

On Wednesday, February 5th, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call to discuss their first quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will release and discuss its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results via a live audio webcast on February 5th.
- This call will take place before the bell, rather than waiting until after (as was typically the case prior to the last fiscal year).
- The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
- Results will be released alongside prepared written management remarks before the opening of regular trading on February 5th.
- To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors.
- The webcast presentation will be archived.
- Of course, as always, Laughing Place will be here to report any news that comes out of the call with our usual Live Blog.
