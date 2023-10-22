New Logo and Details Revealed for Upcoming “WandaVision” Spin-off “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries”

Marvel Studios have released the new logo for the upcoming WandaVision spin-off focusing on Agatha Harkness, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Agatha: Darkhold Diaries , which is set to premiere in fall 2024.

, which is set to premiere in fall 2024. The series was originally announced to be called Agatha: House of Harkness , before being renamed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos , and then finally settling on the current name.

, before being renamed to , and then finally settling on the current name. A short description of the first episode of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was made available through the U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System “In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”

was made available through the The cast of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries also includes: Joe Locke Aubrey Plaza Ali Ahn Maria Dizzia Sasheer Zamata Patti LuPone Emma Caulfield Debra Jo Rupp

also includes: While making an appearance on The View earlier this year, LuPone teased a little bit about the story and the character she plays. “It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair. I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar — if anybody knows Heartstopper — is Joe Locke.”

earlier this year, LuPone teased a little bit about the story and the character she plays. Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg will serve as directors for the series.