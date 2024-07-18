Chad Michael Murray Arrives On Set To Reprise Role For “Freaky Friday 2”

Fans of 2003’s Freaky Friday are getting very excited over the reveal of a cast member reprising his role for the new sequel as he arrived on set.

. One of those faces has fans of the original very excited as Disney has shared a picture of Chad Michael Murray, reprising his role from the original film, saying only “Jake is back, baby.”

Murray played the original love interest of Lindsay Lohan’s character Anna in the original 2003 film, Jake. Jake was not featured in the book on which the movie is based, or the 1976 Disney film of the same name starring Jodie Foster. The character was brand new, and allowed Murray to make it his own.

“He kind of had a swagger to him,” Murray told Vulture last year. “He was nonchalant about a lot of things except for his honest feelings about both girls in his life. He wasn’t full of anything other than ‘This is who I am, this is what you get.’ And that was it. I liked that.”

Oscar winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman, in Freaky Friday 2, set to arrive in theaters next year. A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

, set to arrive in theaters next year. A sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist, the film picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice.

Other returning cast members from the original film include Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao.

They are joined by Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

The film is directed by Nisha Ganatra. The producers are Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

Freaky Friday 2 is due out in theaters sometime next year.