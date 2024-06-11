Deathlok Marks 50 Years with an Explosive Anniversary Special from Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics is set to celebrate 50 years of Deathlok with an explosive anniversary special this September.

What’s Happening:

In 1974’s Astonishing Tales #25 , one of comics’ most offbeat heroes was born—DEATHLOK! This September, celebrate the iconic cyborg’s unique legacy alongside an all-star lineup of comic book talent in Deathlok 50th Anniversary Special #1 !

The giant-sized one-shot will be written by industry superstar Christopher Priest and New York Times bestselling author Justina Ireland, known for her recent work on Star Wars : Sana Starros and Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt .

and . The time-spanning story will be drawn by an epic lineup of artists including Dale Eaglesham, Matthew Waite, and Luke Ross.

Deathlok 50th Anniversary Special #1 will also mark the grand return of Denys Cowan, a definitive Deathlok artist who reinvented the character in the early ‘90s.

An amalgam of reanimated flesh and computer circuitry, former military strategist Col. Luther Manning was locked in a state of living death. Stripped of his family, his humanity, but not his will, Manning became the cyborg, Deathlok the Demolisher—a weapon of war programmed solely for destruction! A bold blend of science fiction, horror, and war, Deathlok's genre-shattering sagas pushed the limits on dystopian storytelling. Fifty years later, this tragic cyborg hero's take is more relevant than ever and readers won't want to miss where his path takes him next!

Travel back to the ruins of Manhattan for an action-packed, laser-blasting, building-smashing, explosive adventure uncovering secrets of a world that will excite new and longtime fans. Witness the world of tomorrow where everything went horribly wrong, filled with danger around every corner, brutal villains, as the reluctant half-man, half-machine’s latest mission culminates in an ending DESIGNED TO SHOCK YOUR TECHNOLOGY-TORMENTED BRAIN!

Check out the main cover by Ken Lashley as well as a variant cover by Nick Bradshaw that teases Deathlok’s future.

