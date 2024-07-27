“Doctor Who” and “Star Trek” to Unite for First of Its Kind Mobile Game Crossover

The worlds of Doctor Who and Star Trek are coming together for an epic mobile game crossover in East Side Games' Doctor Who: Lost in Time and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

East Side Games Group is excited to announce an unprecedented crossover between Star Trek and Doctor Who , where two beloved sci-fi universes collide in a new story specially made for Intergalactic Friendship Day.

Fans will be treated to the same thrilling story, experienced from two unique perspectives.

The player will experience the story of a mysterious space-time ripple that throws the Doctor onboard Star Trek: Lower Decks ’ U.S.S. Cerritos, while Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner find themselves thrust into the enigmatic Doctor Who universe. With the ripple disrupting the very fabric of reality, the Doctor must join forces with the resourceful crew of the Cerritos, while Boimler and Mariner team up with the legendary River Song. Together, they race against time to repair the ripple and set things right.

What They’re Saying:

Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount: "It’s been thrilling to bring together an iconic sci-fi franchise like Star Trek with another timeless franchise like Doctor Who in an unprecedented mobile game event. We can't wait for fans of both of these series to experience the magic that happens when these two worlds collide.”