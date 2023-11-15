Everything Coming to Disney+ in December 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this December, which includes the highly anticipated series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 2 of Marvel’s What If…?, plus holiday specials from Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life, and Doctor Who. Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

The Shepherd – Friday, December 1

On Christmas Eve, a young RAF pilot flying home across the North Sea finds himself in peril when his radio and electric power cut out, leaving him stranded and running on limited fuel. Just when it appears his luck is about to run out, a mysterious good Samaritan guides him to safety.

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford – Friday, December 1

Harrison Ford returns to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist, Indiana Jones, for this highly anticipated final installment of the iconic franchise – a big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring adventure!

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder – Saturday, December 2

The three specials, “The Star Beast” (Nov. 25), “Wild Blue Yonder” (Dec. 2) and “The Giggle” (Dec. 9) will reunite the Fourteenth Doctor (David Tennant) and Donna Temple-Noble (Catherine Tate) as they come face-to-face with their most terrifying villain yet: the Toymaker (played by Neil Patrick Harris in his “DoctorWho” debut).

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) – Tuesday, December 5

Spanish celebrity Isabel Preysler welcomes us in the privacy of her home to show us how she celebrates one of the most memorable dates of the year: Christmas. With her staff's help, Isabel oversees even the most minute details and shares the joy of the present and the nostalgia of the past with her children.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever – Friday, December 8

The winter holidays are turning out to be especially stressful for Greg Heffley this year. After accidentally damaging someone else’s property with his best friend Rowley, Greg worries he won’t get the gift he so desperately wants for Christmas. To make matters worse, a snowstorm hits the town and the entire family is trapped indoors for days. With Christmas right around the corner, will Greg be able to be on his best behavior?

Doctor Who: The Giggle – Saturday, December 9

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road – Monday, December 25

This will be the first Christmas special for the show since 2017, having been a yearly tradition since the show first came back in 2005.

TV Shows

Dancing with the Stars December 5th – Episode 11 – Semi-Finals (Live 8/7c) December 12th – Episode 12 – Finale (Live 8/7c)

The Santa Clauses December 6th – Episode 6 (Finale)

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) December 6th – Two Episode Premiere December 13th – Episodes 3 and 4 December 20th – Episodes 5 and 6

Percy Jackson and the Olympians December 20th – Two Episode Premiere December 27th – Episode 3

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life December 20th – Special Christmas Episode

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?" December 22nd – Premiere December 23rd – Episode 2 December 24th – Episode 3 December 25th – Episode 4 December 26th – Episode 5 December 27th – Episode 6 December 28th – Episode 7 December 29th – Episode 8 December 30th – Episode 9



New Library Additions

Friday, December 1

Wednesday, December 6

The Ghost and Molly McGee

SuperKitties

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

Friday, December 8

The Mission

Monday, December 11

Wednesday, December 13

The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Friday, December 15

CMA Country Christmas Special

Wednesday, December 20

Tuesday, December 26

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Wednesday, December 27

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)