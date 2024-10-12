"Kimmel" will also welcome Patton Oswalt, Trevor Noah, and Naomi Scott to the show.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th:

Monday, October 14 Patton Oswalt ( Shatter Belt ) Naomi Scott ( Smile 2 ) Musical Guest Glass Animals

Tuesday, October 15 Trevor Noah ( Into the Uncut Grass ) Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) Musical Guest JENNIE

Wednesday, October 16 Mila Kunis ( Goodrich ) Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi Musical Guest Royel Otis

Thursday, October 17 Morgan Freeman ( Lioness ) Niecy Nash-Betts ( Grotesquerie ) Musical Guest Brad Paisley sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones

Friday, October 18 TBA



