“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Morgan Freeman, Nancy Pelosi and More to Appear Week of October 14th

"Kimmel" will also welcome Patton Oswalt, Trevor Noah, and Naomi Scott to the show.
by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th:

  • Monday, October 14
    • Patton Oswalt (Shatter Belt)
    • Naomi Scott (Smile 2)
    • Musical Guest Glass Animals
  • Tuesday, October 15
    • Trevor Noah (Into the Uncut Grass)
    • Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
    • Musical Guest JENNIE
  • Wednesday, October 16
    • Mila Kunis (Goodrich)
    • Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi
    • Musical Guest Royel Otis
  • Thursday, October 17
    • Morgan Freeman (Lioness)
    • Niecy Nash-Betts (Grotesquerie)
    • Musical Guest Brad Paisley sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
  • Friday, October 18
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.