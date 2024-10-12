This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 14th-18th:
- Monday, October 14
- Patton Oswalt (Shatter Belt)
- Naomi Scott (Smile 2)
- Musical Guest Glass Animals
- Tuesday, October 15
- Trevor Noah (Into the Uncut Grass)
- Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.)
- Musical Guest JENNIE
- Wednesday, October 16
- Mila Kunis (Goodrich)
- Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi
- Musical Guest Royel Otis
- Thursday, October 17
- Morgan Freeman (Lioness)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Grotesquerie)
- Musical Guest Brad Paisley sitting in with Cleto and the Cletones
- Friday, October 18
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.