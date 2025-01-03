Laughing Place Introduces “The Laughing Place On Balance Podcast”

Laughing Place is proud to announce the return of our long-running Laughing Place Podcast in a brand-new format. Introducing The Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted by our own Benji Breitbart and Kyle Burbank, The Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast gives you the latest Disney news along with insider takes in essay form, interviews and chats with featured guests.
- Our first episode is now live, with Benji and Kyle discussing what lessons Disney can learn from Mufasa’s opening weekend at the box office, a few New Year's resolution ideas that the Disney Parks should adopt, the Disney Treasure (with our own Alex Reif), and the latest Disney news.
- Episode 2 will debut later today, January 3rd.
- The Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast is available to listen to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever else you get your podcasts.