Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of June 3rd. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of June 3rd-7th:

Monday, June 3 Leslie Odom Jr. Eric Dane talks ( Bad Boys: Ride or Die ) Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion

Tuesday, June 4 Marlon Wayans Jonathan Van Ness

Wednesday, June 5 Michael Chiklis ( Hotel Cocaine ) Retta ( Hit Man )

Thursday, June 6 Method Man ( Power Book II: Ghost ) James Patterson ( Eruption ) Performance by Jordan Davis (“Next Thing You Know”)

Friday, June 7 Amy Poehler ( Inside Out 2 ) Char Margolis (Psychic) “Foodfluencer Friday: Trending Summer Food Faves:” Moody Foody Toni Chapman (Grilling recipe)



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.