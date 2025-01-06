“Mufasa” Takes Center Stage in Latest “Academy Conversations” Panel

As awards season is now officially underway, a special panel was held as part of the “Academy Conversations” series from The Oscars, this time focusing on the Disney film, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has held a special conversation with some of the creative minds behind the recent film from the Disney studios, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The Academy Conversation, features Barry Jenkins (Director), Dan Fotheringham (Animation Supervisor) , and Adam Valdez (V FX

In the conversation, we get a bit of insight into the revisiting and introduction of new characters in this prequel film, along with the personal connection that Jenkins found when working with the script, comparing it to his own award-winning project, Moonlight.

You can catch the panel in full below.

follows the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, and in it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara (daughter of Simba and Nala). Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe. The film features an all-star voice cast, including Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Barry Jenkins directs the film, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen. Featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mufasa: The Lion King is now in theaters everywhere.