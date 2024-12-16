Disney Partners with ORIJEN Pet Food to Celebrate the Release of “Mufasa: The Lion King”

Disney has partnered with ORIJEN Pet Food to celebrate the release of Mufasa: The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of Mufasa’s arrival in theaters this Friday, December 20th, Disney is partnering with ORIJEN to promote the highly anticipated release.
- The cross-promotion also highlights ORIJEN’s products, which are packed with WholePrey ingredients, including muscle meat, poultry or fish, organs and bones, similar to the prey big cats eat in the wild.
- A new ad, which aired during NBC’s Sunday Night Football, highlights how a companion can change an ordinary outing into an epic journey.
- You’ll also find the ad on a digital billboard next to Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
- Additionally, the brand had a live silk screen printing station with unique bandanas for people attending the star-studded world premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King on December 9th in Los Angeles.
- The team behind ORIJEN is also sponsoring a sweepstakes to send fans to see Mufasa: The Lion King in theaters. From now through January 6th, 2025, fans can enter for a chance to win two tickets (worth up to $15 each).
- To learn more about the sweepstakes, including how to enter, visit the ORIJEN website.
What They’re Saying:
- Emily Dowling, Chief Marketing Officer at Champion Petfoods, maker of ORIJEN Pet Food: “We’re thrilled to celebrate the new Mufasa: The Lion King movie with Disney. We believe that our domestic feline friends need high-quality, WholePrey ingredients to fuel amazing adventures. As a brand, we make more than just pet food – we nourish these epic journeys.”