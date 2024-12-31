New Poster Celebrates NYE While Reminding Us Stitch Arrives in 2025

Now Stitch is invading Seacrest's turf in lieu of Mufasa's.

The latest in a series of posters has debuted for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, set to arrive in 2025.

What’s Happening:

A new poster has debuted celebrating the New Years’ Eve holiday and reminding us that Stitch will arrive in theaters in live-action adaptation form in the upcoming Lilo & Stitch this year.

this year. The poster features the CG adaptation of the favorite animated genetic Experiment 626 (later named Sttich), smashing through a reflective glass ball, wearing a headband marking the new year. The ball being a major symbol for the holiday.

It’s worth noting that this poster is a rare one in the collection of marketing material for the new film, as it isn’t a parody of another Disney film.

The recent marketing strategy is similar to that of the original animated classic dating back over 20 years, in which Stitch appears in classic Disney animated films (via poster or teaser) while revealing very little regarding the actual story of the film.

A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind the animated feature film Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, the film stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, introducing Maia Kealoha.

the film stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, introducing Maia Kealoha. Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Louie Provost, Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers.

is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Louie Provost, Tom Peitzman and Ryan Halprin serving as executive producers. Originally set for a Disney+ Lilo & Stitch will now arrive exclusively in theaters on May 23rd. 2025.