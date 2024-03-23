Who Are You Now?: The 8 Characters Morph Has Transformed Into in “X-Men ’97”

The X-Men are back and while all of the core characters from X-Men: The Animated Series have returned, a couple of others are getting their time in the spotlight as well. One of those characters is Morph, who was a member of the team at the start of the original series, but had some run-in with Mister Sinister that took him away for extended periods of time. Now, he’s back and we’ve already seen him use his mutant ability to transform into other people a number of times in the first couple of episodes.

Here is everyone Morph has transformed into in X-Men ‘97 so far.

Charles Xavier

No explanation necessary on this one. While the professor is deceased (at least as far as Earth is concerned) at the start of this series, he makes an early appearance in the first episode. Morph walks into the kitchen to greet Cyclops as the Professor before the team leader tells him to knock it off. Morph transforms back into himself with his memorable high-pitched laugh.

Jean Grey

Another easy one. While they’re on a mission to find Robert in a night club, Morph teases Wolverine by transforming into their teammate, and his longtime love interest, Jean. While she is mostly known for fainting in the original animated series, Jean is a key member of the team and one of them ost powerful mutants in the world when she comes in contact with the Phoenix force.

Angel

In an incredible action sequence late in the first episode, the team falls from the sky after the Black Bird is attacked by a Sentinel. While we see a lot of great teamwork from the X-Men, Morph takes care of himself by transforming into Angel, an original member of the team, and flying himself to safety. He is sporting his look from a time post-Archangel, a monicker he took up while under the control of Apocalypse.

Blob

For the first time in the series, we see Morph take the form of an iconic X-Men villain during the final fight against Master Mold in the first episode. Very briefly, Morph becomes Blob to help launch Wolverine at their enemy. In other words, the unstoppable Morph meets the immovable object.

Lady Deathstrike

During the battle with the X-Cutioner in the second episode, Morph catches a lot of fans off guard when he joins the fight as another iconic villain: Lady Death Strike. This adamantium-infused foe has a long history with Wolverine, but she is not long for this episode as Morphe brilliantly transforms into other characters to better suit his needs in this fight. Which brings us to…

Colossus

From villain to hero. Morph briefly becomes another classic member of the X-Men lineup in the fight against X-Cutioner when he takes the form of Colossus. With his hulking stature and unbreakable metal skin, he’s a helpful form to take in a fight.

Psylocke

Colossus isn’t the last hero Morph takes the form of in this fight though. Psylocke joins the fight as well as Morph becomes the martial arts expert with energy projections. Betsy Braddock is a longtime member of the team in the comics, but didn’t make many appearances in the original animated series. It was nice to see her get some time in this episode.

Sabretooth

And finally, while messing with Wolverine in the closing moments of episode two, Morph becomes Logan’s longtime rival Sabretooh. The villain is likely one of the most recognizable characters and doesn’t need much explanation, but I will say he had a large role in the original animated series and it would seem likely the real Sabretooh makes an appearance in the new series as well.

The first two episodes of X-Men ‘97 are streaming now on Disney+.