Disney+’s “The Shepherd” Releases Original Soundtrack

The soundtrack from the new Disney+ short film The Shepherd is now available on all major music streaming platforms.
What’s Happening:
- The new short film The Shepherd, which debuted today on Disney+, has released its soundtrack on music streaming platforms.
- The tracklist includes:
- “A Perfect Night for Flying”
- “Home for Christmas”
- “Carol of the Bells”
- “Compass Failure”
- “Alone”
- “Lizzie”
- “Northern Lights”
- “Aftermath”
- “Joe”
- “Photograph”
- “Realisation”
- “Carol of the Bells” (Orchestral)
- The score was composed by French writer and composer Anne Chmelewsky.
- The Shepherd follows a Royal Air Force pilot flying home for the holidays when his power cuts out. A mysterious figure appears through the night fog.
- It’s produced by Alfonso Cuarón, with Iain Softley writing and directing the film.
- The short film stars Ben Radcliffe and John Travolta.
- The Shepherd is now available to stream on Disney+
