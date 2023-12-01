Disney+’s “The Shepherd” Releases Original Soundtrack

The soundtrack from the new Disney+ short film The Shepherd is now available on all major music streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

The new short film The Shepherd , which debuted today on Disney+, has released its soundtrack on music streaming platforms.

, which debuted today on Disney+, has released its soundtrack on music streaming platforms. The tracklist includes: “A Perfect Night for Flying” “Home for Christmas” “Carol of the Bells” “Compass Failure” “Alone” “Lizzie” “Northern Lights” “Aftermath” “Joe” “Photograph” “Realisation” “Carol of the Bells” (Orchestral)

The score was composed by French writer and composer Anne Chmelewsky.

The Shepherd follows a Royal Air Force pilot flying home for the holidays when his power cuts out. A mysterious figure appears through the night fog.

follows a Royal Air Force pilot flying home for the holidays when his power cuts out. A mysterious figure appears through the night fog. It’s produced by Alfonso Cuarón, with Iain Softley writing and directing the film.

The short film stars Ben Radcliffe and John Travolta.

The Shepherd is now available to stream on Disney+

More Disney+ News: