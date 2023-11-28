New “WandaVision” Bonus Feature Gives Behind-The-Scenes Look at “Agatha: Darkhold Diaries”

It was Agatha all along. That’s not only a great song from Marvel’s WandaVision, but also apparently the plan from director Jac Schaeffer. A new clip from the upcoming Blu-ray release of the series provides a look at Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.
- The new clip shared from TV Line, looks first at Agatha’s role in WandaVision with some insight from Kathryn Hahn herself.
- It then transitions into conversation about the genesis of the Agatha spinoff series as well as some behind-the-scenes looks at the series.
- The new video will be featured as a bonus feature on the upcoming Blu-ray and 4K UHD release of WandaVision but you can watch it below:
More on Agatha: Darkhold Diaries:
- The series was originally announced to be called Agatha: House of Harkness, before being renamed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and then finally settling on the current name.
- A short description of the first episode of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries was made available through the U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System.
- “In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two.”
- The cast of Agatha: Darkhold Diaries also includes:
- Joe Locke
- Aubrey Plaza as “Rio”
- Ali Ahn as “Alice”
- Maria Dizzia
- Sasheer Zamata as “Jen K”
- Patti LuPone as “Lilia Calderu”
- Emma Caulfield as “Dottie”
- Debra Jo Rupp as “Mrs. Hart”
- Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg will serve as directors for the series.
More on WandaVision’s Blu-ray and 4K UHD release:
- Disney announced that four new physical media sets will be released for select Marvel and Lucasfilm Disney+ shows.
- While Loki already released in September, the rest of the slate includes:
- WandaVision: The Complete Series: November 28, 2023
- The Mandalorian: The Complete First Season: December 12, 2023
- The Mandalorian: The Complete Second Season: December 12, 2023
- All three of these titles are available to pre-order now.
- These Collector’s Edition 4K UHD or Blu-ray collections will feature Steelbook packaging, concept art cards and some never-before-seen bonus features. The art for these collections comes from Attila Szarka.
- A deleted scene from the upcoming home release was also recently shared.