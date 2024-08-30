Filmmaker Tim Burton Set To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame Next Week

Iconic filmmaker Tim Burton, known not just to Disney fans but cinephiles the world over for his unique style and aesthetic, is set to be awarded a star on the landmark Hollywood Walk of Fame next week.

What’s Happening:

Filmmaker Tim Burton is set to be honored with the 2,788th star on the landmark Hollywood Walk of Fame with a ceremony set for Tuesday, September 3rd.

Burton’s star (and the ceremony) will be located at 6600 Hollywood Boulevard, in front of Hollywood Toys & Costumes, a fitting location for the iconic filmmaker.

Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton are slated to be guest speakers at the event

Burton is a big name in the film industry and also for those Disney fans. An alumni of CalArts, Burton studied character animation in one of the first classes of the storied institution before landing at what is now called the Walt Disney Animation Studios as an animator, but had has own look and style that landed him a chance to direct his first short, Vincent, based on a poem he wrote and narrated by his hero, Vincent Price. In 1984, he directed a live-action short, Frankenweenie (later remade as a feature-length stop-motion film in 2012), that saw him depart the studio and helming Pee Wee’s Big Adventure for Warner Bros.

What They’re Saying:

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame: "The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is proud to honor Tim Burton, one of cinema’s most imaginative and visual filmmakers. His unique vision and unparalleled creativity have captivated audiences worldwide. It is a privilege to honor his artistic achievements with a well-earned star on the Walk of Fame.”