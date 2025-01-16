Pixar Drops New Trailer for Long-Awaited First-Ever Series “Win or Lose”

The trailer shows off a number of the different animation styles that the series will feature.

The long-awaited first ever original series from Pixar Animation Studios is drawing near, and a full new trailer has just dropped to get us even more excited for Win or Lose.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios has dropped a full trailer for their long-awaited first ever original long-form series, Win or Lose , ahead of its debut on Disney+

The new trailer shows us exactly how the series will play out, following a number of different characters (and animation styles!) with their own individual stories surrounding the same event.

Launching on Disney+ February 19th, Pixar’s Win or Lose features the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire.

Get a better look at the series in the new trailer, featured below.

Win or Lose features the voices of Will Forte, Rosie Foss, Josh Thomson, Milan Elizabeth Ray, Rosa Salazar, Dorien Watson, Izaac Wang, Chanel Stewart, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Jo Firestone, Flula Borg, Kyleigh Curran, Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran and Rhea Seehorn.

The series, which presents incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives, is produced by David Lally, includes music by composer Ramin Djawadi and original songs by CAMPFIRE and Djawadi.

You can also get a closer look at some of the characters and stories thanks to new art that was also released today.

Pixar’s Win or Lose arrives on Disney+ on February 19th.

What They’re Saying:

Carrie Hobson, writer, director and co-creator: “I played softball growing up… Inspired by that experience, we felt fast-pitch softball was the perfect backdrop for the show. There are so many facets to playing sports that I love—it can bring out the best and worst of a person, the calmest person can lose their temper. And when it comes to winning and losing—the consequences are nothing, and yet, they’re everything. We really felt like it was the best arena for the themes we loved.”

Michael Yates, writer, director, and co-creator: "Carrie and I were officemates on Toy Story 4… We were both story artists on the film, and we would talk about a lot of things going on in the film, as well as things going on in the world – current events, news. We would always have different reactions or different interpretations of the same meeting. One of us would say, 'That went great!' and the other would say, 'No! It was terrible, what are you talking about?' We realized that our own experiences that we bring to the table change our perception of an event. We wanted to tell a story that illustrated all of that."