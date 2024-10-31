31 Days of Drops: Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll

The collectible doll comes with a deluxe costume and twin lightsabers. She features multiple points of articulation to stike dozens of poses

Are you ready for Halloween fun all month long? Spooky season is finally here and fortunately for us, Disney Store isn’t interested in tricks, but they do want to dish out some treats! For all of October Disney Store will host 31 Days of Drops with limited edition items, special discounts on categorized merchandise, and other exciting reveals featuring the latest must-haves for the whole family. Today’s drop is the Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

31 Days of Drops – Disney Store

Day 31 – Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll

Halloween is fast approaching and Disney Store wants to make sure guests are ready for the seasonal mischief this month and holiday fun after that, so they’re hosting 31 Days of Drops all throughout October.

Today marks day thirty-one and Disney Store is closing out this event with the Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll

The padawan turned Jedi ultimately forges her own path, and fans can celebrate her journey with this incredible collectible doll that’s perfect for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Ahsoka Tano Special Edition Doll – Star Wars

Special Edition

Sculpted headpiece

Deluxe costume with print and woven elements

Puff pants

Includes belt, gloves, armored gauntlets, shin armor and boots

Dual white Lightsabers

Multiple points of articulation

Ages 3+

Doll: approx. 10'' H

Lightsabers: approx. 6'' L

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Hoping to deliver scary fun and winter wonder to friends and family this Halloween and Christmas? Disney Store has you covered with a wide variety of seasonal favorites you won’t want to miss!