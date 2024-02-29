Take a Virtual Tour of the Disney Play House Experience to See the Latest From Disney Consumer Products

Disney Consumer Products recently held an open house of sorts called the Disney Play House Experience. Media and influencers were invited for an hour of playtime inside, with each room devoted to a different theme. Want to see what was inside? Join us for a tour of this imaginative home.

Lit stepping stones leading up to the front door teased some of the fun inside. Looks like they’ve got mail at address 1971.

The foyer teases some of the new and classic brands we will find inside. Timeless characters from Mickey Mouse, Disney Princess, and Star Wars join newer heroes from Cars, Frozen, and Wish.

First stop, the Mickey and Friends Kitchen for a snack. Mickey Waffles were on the menu, with a sweet charcuterie board decoration idea for turning an ordinary waffle meal into creative fun for family and friends. And who knew there were so many ways to incorporate Mickey and Friends into your kitchen? See them all here.

Anyone can be a kid again in the Spark Joy in the Everyday Playroom, featuring a collection of toys perfect for preschoolers. There are lots of items from hit Disney Junior shows like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (and Mickey Mouse Funhouse), Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and SuperKitties, plus new toys from Pixar’s Cars, and new Disney LEGO Duplo releases. Explore all that the playroom has to offer here.

Relax in the Super Heroes Assemble Lounge, the ultimate place to relax in Marvel style. There are refreshments to fuel your next workout, shelf-worthy decor to add flair to any living space, some hip accessories to wear when you leave the Disney Play House, and even some classic arcade games. See more ways to unwind with Marvel.

Anyone can be a princess, and nowhere is that more true than in the Disney Princess Dream Closet. Kids can dress as their favorite Disney royalty through roleplay items, or take their favorite princess on new adventures through various doll options, including a my-size Ariel, new American Girl dolls, and a dollhouse castle that can rival any dreamhouse. Get ready for your next ball here.

Let’s get some fresh air in the Disney Store Backyard. Try on the latest spring and summer swim essentials before taking a dip in a pool full of plush. Plus, see how some of the newest Disney toys like nuiMOs and ily 4ever dolls are great fun for outdoor play. Splash in!

You’ve heard of homes with prayer or meditation rooms, but only the Disney Play House has a "WISH"ing Room, inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest musical adventure, Wish. Just like in the film, when you make a wish with all your heart, you never know what could happen. That theme is carried over into a line of roleplay toys, dolls, playsets, and LEGOs that inspire kids to keep dreaming. Click here to visit the “WISH”ing Room.

It’s almost time to leave, so let’s step into the garage… scratch that. Where a normal home would have a garage, the Disney Play House has a Star Wars Docking Bay! Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with some new releases that are about to hit store shelves, learn about a touring LEGO Star Wars experience that could be coming to a LEGO Store near you, and see some of the other exciting LEGO Star Wars builds fully completed. Step inside the Star Wars Docking Bay to visit a LEGO galaxy far, far away.

As a diehard Disney fan, my home is already pretty much covered in Disney. But the Disney Play House Experience gave me a lot of fresh ideas to spruce up the space. It was fun getting to try out some of the latest and greatest products from a variety of Disney licensees, and I’ll definitely be keeping my eyes peeled for these fun finds the next time I’m shopping and looking for a dose of Disney magic.