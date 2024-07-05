Summer Savings Are Here! Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Merchandise at Disney Store

Summertime savings are rolling into Disney Store and this weekend guests can take an Extra 25% Off Sale Merchandise for incredible discounts on a wide range of magical products. Now through Sunday, July 7th, Disney is offering this special deal on toys, clothing, accessories and more.

What’s Happening: 

  • Jump into Summer and enjoy all the fun of shopping for vacation! Disney Store is hosting another sale on their discounted merchandise making this a great time to stock up on all your favorite items.
  • Now through Sunday, (July 7th) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.
  • The lineup includes kids costumes, Dooney & Bourke bags, home essentials, and so much more!
  • Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
  • Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
  • Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!

Extra 25% Off High End Fashion

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet

Disney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag

Cinderella Castle Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Walt Disney World

Sleeping Beauty Castle Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland

Extra 25% Off Toys and Costumes

Spider-Gwen Costume for Kids – Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse

Woody Costume for Kids – Toy Story

Frozen 2 Classic Doll Gift Set

Lava Meerkat Plush – Star Wars – 8 2/3"

Extra 25% Off Home and Kitchen

Encanto Chip and Dip Bowl Set

Mickey Mouse Popcorn Planter

Iron Man Figure – Marvel Comics

Frozen 10th Anniversary Light-Up Figurine

Extra 25% Off Clothing and Pajamas

Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck PJ PALS for Kids

Ariel and Flounder Nightshirt for Girls – The Little Mermaid

Disney Princess Fashion T-Shirt for Women

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Sophie Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

