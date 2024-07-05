Summer Savings Are Here! Take an Extra 25% Off Sale Merchandise at Disney Store

Summertime savings are rolling into Disney Store and this weekend guests can take an Extra 25% Off Sale Merchandise for incredible discounts on a wide range of magical products. Now through Sunday, July 7th, Disney is offering this special deal on toys, clothing, accessories and more.
What’s Happening:
- Jump into Summer and enjoy all the fun of shopping for vacation! Disney Store is hosting another sale on their discounted merchandise making this a great time to stock up on all your favorite items.
- Now through Sunday, (July 7th) guests can save an Extra 25% off select items including toys, accessories, decor and clothing.
- The lineup includes kids costumes, Dooney & Bourke bags, home essentials, and so much more!
- Prices are as marked and guests can use the code EXTRA25 at checkout to unlock even more savings.
- Spending more than $75+ (pre tax)? Don’t forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC for free standard shipping.
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below. Happy shopping!
Extra 25% Off High End FashionDisney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Wristlet WalletDisney Vacation Club Dooney & Bourke Tote BagCinderella Castle Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Walt Disney WorldSleeping Beauty Castle Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – Disneyland
Extra 25% Off Toys and CostumesSpider-Gwen Costume for Kids – Spider-Man: Across the SpiderverseWoody Costume for Kids – Toy StoryFrozen 2 Classic Doll Gift SetLava Meerkat Plush – Star Wars – 8 2/3"
Extra 25% Off Home and KitchenEncanto Chip and Dip Bowl SetMickey Mouse Popcorn PlanterIron Man Figure – Marvel ComicsFrozen 10th Anniversary Light-Up Figurine
Extra 25% Off Clothing and PajamasMickey Mouse and Donald Duck PJ PALS for KidsAriel and Flounder Nightshirt for Girls – The Little MermaidDisney Princess Fashion T-Shirt for WomenMickey and Minnie Mouse Sophie Dress for Women by Lilly Pulitzer – Disney Parks
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!
