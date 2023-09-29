Weekend Deal! Save Up to 40% on RockLove’s Entire Marvel Collection

In celebration of Loki season 2 streaming on Disney+, RockLove is offering fans a weekend of discounts on their popular Marvel line with discounts up to 40% off! Best of all the deal extends to the entire collection spanning their newest arrivals (Spider-Man masks) through Last Chance offerings (Loki, Black Widow).

It’s not often that RockLove hosts a sale on their jewelry and we don’t blame them. Many of their high quality accessories are extremely detailed, handmade or hand finished and simply unique. That’s all about to change this weekend!

Now through Sunday (October 1st) RockLove is treating fans to an epic sale on their entire Marvel Collection that includes characters like: Black Panther Shuri Doctor Strange Thor Captain Marvel Moon Knight And many more



The Marvel x RockLove Collection is on sale for up to 40% off now through Sunday, October 1st. Discount is added in the cart, no code needed.

Links to some of our favorites can be found below along with posts about the full collections .

Newest Arrivals

Spider-Man

Your favorite team of Spider heroes are here lending their iconic masks to a ring collection that’s as awesome as the web slinging trio.

Favorite Characters

Black Panther

Groot

Moon Knight

Last Chance

It’s time to say goodbye to the current iterations of Black Widow, Loki, Thor, along with select Black Panther and Doctor Strange designs. This doesn’t mean that RockLove is done with the characters, but certain pieces will no longer be restocked.

Loki

Black Widow

Hourglass Ring

Marvel X RockLove BLACK WIDOW Spider Earrings

Doctor Strange

Thor

