Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Get Limited Time Discount at shopDisney

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get a head start on their holiday shopping with a special discount at shopDisney.
What’s Happening:
- Find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list or select some new décor to deck your halls this holiday season!
- Passholders receive a special 25% discount on regularly priced merchandise at shopDisney from today, October 17th through October 29th, 2023.
- Some exclusions apply, and for a complete list, visit the Annual Passholder hub on DisneyWorld.com.
- Follow these steps to use this discount:
- Sign in to your Disney account and verify that your Walt Disney World Annual Pass is linked to your account. You should be able to view your Annual Pass under the “Membership & Passes” tab.
- Sign in to shopDisney using your Disney account and enter promotion code WDW25. This discount will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.
- Check out some of shopDisney’s holiday collections for 2023, including the Classic Christmas Collection, Star Wars Holiday Collection and Holiday Disney Munchling Plush.
More Walt Disney World News:
- New seasonal sweets from Werther’s Original have arrived at EPCOT’s Germany pavilion.
- Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is now officially open at EPCOT! If you can't make it out, then check out our photos and videos of this new walk-through experience.
- Donation pieces from Tommy Hilfiger and Clarence Ruth are now on display at DisneyStyle in Disney Springs in honor of Disney100.
