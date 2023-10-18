Walt Disney World Annual Passholders Get Limited Time Discount at shopDisney

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can get a head start on their holiday shopping with a special discount at shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

Find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list or select some new décor to deck your halls this holiday season!

Passholders receive a special 25% discount on regularly priced merchandise at shopDisney from today, October 17th through October 29th, 2023.

Some exclusions apply, and for a complete list, visit the Annual Passholder hub

Follow these steps to use this discount: Sign in to your Disney account Sign in to shopDisney using your Disney account and enter promotion code WDW25. This discount will be applied to all eligible items in your bag.

Check out some of shopDisney’s holiday collections for 2023, including the Classic Christmas Collection Star Wars Holiday Collection Holiday Disney Munchling Plush

