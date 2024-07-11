Photos – “Descendants: The Rise of Red” Costumes Now on Display at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Costumes from the latest addition to the Descendants franchise, Descendants: The Rise of Red, are now on display within Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Just ahead of the film’s debut tomorrow (July 12th) on Disney+, VKs of all ages can see some of the intricate costumes worn by the cast of the latest film.

Costumes on display include those of Red (Kylie Cantrall), Chloe (Malia Baker), Bridget (Ruby Rose Turner) and the Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora).

Some props from the film are also on display, including the Sorcerers Cookbook, a timepiece and a heart-shaped purse.

About Descendants: The Rise of Red

Now Headmaster of Auradon Prep, former Villain Kid Uma extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red (Kylie Cantrall), the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts (Rita Ora) from Wonderland. The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, especially against Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s (Brandy) perfectionist daughter Chloe (Malia Baker) as they travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set the young Queen of Hearts down her villainous path.

The cast also includes: China Anne McClain as Uma, the new principal at Auradon Prep Dara Reneé as Ursula’s sister Uliana Ruby Rose Turner as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts Morgan Dudley as Ella/Young Cinderella Joshua Colley as Young Hook Peder Lindell as Morgie Grace Narducci as Fay/Young Fairy Godmother Jeremy Swift as Principal Merlin Paolo Montalban as King Charming Leonardo Nam as Maddox Hatter Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother

Descendants: The Rise of Red is set to debut July 12th, 2024 on Disney+, followed by a special encore on Friday, August 9th, at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel

