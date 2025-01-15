Disney Holding Audition Tour for New “Hercules” Show Aboard Disney Destiny

Rumor has it that the casting call is gonna be shouted from the mountain tops.

Disney Auditions is hitting the road in the search for talent for their new production coming to the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, Disney Hercules.

What’s Happening:

The official Disney Auditions Instagram is revealing that a new audition tour will be kicking off to search for the inaugural cast of performers for the newest Broadway-style musical aboard the newest Disney Cruise Line ship.

DisneyCruiseLine is holding auditions for Vocalists, Actors, Dancers and Character Performers for the inaugural cast of the new Hercules- based musical aboard the new Disney Destiny.

Auditions will take place in: Atlanta, Jan. 22-23 Los Angeles, Feb. 10-12 New York City, March 3-5

For more information and to apply, be sure to check out the official Disney Auditions page, here.

When the Disney Destiny sets sail in November 2025, it will bring spaces and experiences inspired by legendary Disney heroes and villains to the high seas.

Onboard, one such tale of good vs. evil will come to life when everyone’s favorite Greek gladiator takes center stage in the Walt Disney Theatre in Disney Hercules, an all-new, Broadway-style show developed exclusively for the Disney Destiny.

The high-energy show will be filled with the celebrated songs and larger-than-life characters from the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie, presented in an all-new way.

Disney Hercules will stay true to the story and spirit of the film while showcasing a fresh, modern adaptation tailor-made for the stage.

Like the film, the Muses will be the show's storytellers, guiding guests through this mythical tale of good vs. evil. The show will include all the beloved songs featured in the film, along with the theatrical debut of "Shooting Star."

The new musical arrangements will emphasize the iconic soundtrack’s pop and gospel influences, drawing on the production team’s extensive and diverse experience that ranges from theatre to pop music. Guests can expect show-stopping musical numbers, incredible vocals, stunning visuals and immersive projection effects.

Disney Hercules will be one of three stage shows coming to the Disney Destiny, along with fan-favorites Frozen, A Musical Spectacular and Disney Seas the Adventure, which features Disney and Pixar characters and signature Disney songs.

For more information about the Disney Destiny or to book a voyage aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel