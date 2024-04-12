Photos: Taking A Look At Walt Disney Studios Park Construction After All The Announcements

All day we’ve been getting updates from Disneyland Paris and their radical transformation of their second park, The Walt Disney Studios Park. As Walt Disney Studios Park begins its reimagining to Disney Adventure World, guests will soon be able to experience a brand-new park entrance sequence that welcomes you to the park’s promenade, Adventure Way, along with new experiences, attractions, and enhancements designed to transport them right into the heart of memorable Disney stories. Disney Experiences isn’t just turbocharging the park itself, though, as Disney Village will also be receiving enhanced offerings. And when it’s time to wind down at the end of the day, new updates are coming to the Disney Hotels, too.

As such with a project of this magnitude, lots of construction is already in progress, so let’s take a look around the park and see what we find.

The front half of the park, including Stage One, is expected to become a new theater district, welcoming guests to the park. As such, much work is needed to transform the existing soundstage buildings of the front half of this park into this immersive new environment.

