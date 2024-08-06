New Passholder Exclusive Perks Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney has revealed a series of exclusive annual passholder benefits at Disney's Animal Kingdom, running from August 14th through September 22nd, 2024. This includes a magnet, a special treat, and a magic shot.

If you're an annual passholder, you will want to stop by Animal Kingdom from August 14th to September 22nd. Passholders will be able to enjoy special benefits, including a limited-edition magnet, a delicious treat, and a new magic shot.

Passholder Magnet:

Passholders can pick up their special Timon and Pumbaa-themed magnet at Chester & Hester's Dinosaur Treasures.

Each passholder must be present and show their pass as well as a photo ID.

Only one magnet is available per passholder.

Passholder-Exclusive Treat:

Passholders will be able to purchase the Rafiki Wildberry and DOLE Whip Orange Float at Trilo-Bites.

The treat features wildberry syrup and Fanta Orange swirled into an orange-flavored DOLE Whip.

It will be available from August 14th through September 22nd, and passholders will be required to show a valid annual pass and photo ID to purchase.

Magic Shot:

Passholders will also be able to take advantage of the exclusive Magic Shot.

Just find the PhotoPass photographer located by Discovery River between Africa and Asia for a photo featuring Timon and Pumbaa.

This will also be available from August 14th through September 22nd.

To download the photo, you will need to have an annual pass with the Disney PhotoPass Downloads add-on, or you can purchase the image through the My Disney Experience app.

