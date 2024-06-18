New Stitch Live! Collectible Key Coming to Disneyland Paris

Celebrate Stitch with a brand new collectible key being released at Disneyland Paris on June 26.

What's Happening:

  • On the occasion of Stitch Day celebrating the famous 626 experience, the Stitch Live! collectible key will be released on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
  • This is a limited edition 2008 costing 29 €.
  • Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty ticketing website https://web.lineberty.net/ next Monday, June 24 at 6 PM.
  • Last chance tickets on Tuesday,  June 25 at 6 PM.
  • The sale will take place at Constellations – Disneyland Park – starting 9:30 AM on June 26 with a limit of 2 units per digital ticket.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots, screen sharing and videos are not accepted).

