Photos: Lunar New Year Celebration Expands to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel for the First Time

The Lunar New Year Celebration has kicked off at Disney California Adventure, and for the first time, it has expanded to Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel with additional entertainment, decor and food offerings.

As this year is the Year of the Dragon, a beautiful giant dragon display has been hung from the ceiling of the Grand Calfiornian’s lobby atrium

Rotating entertainers can also be found at the Grand Californian. While there, we caught a performance from artist Jie Ma.

Some Lunar New Year themed treats are available from the snack cart in the lobby, as well as at the Hearthstone Lounge.

This decorations serves as a simple, elegant backdrop for a family photo.

Another decorative element are these Vietnamese, Chinese and Korean dolls, celebrating the Lunar New Year across three different cultures.

The Year of the Dragon will continue to be celebrated with the Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure, which runs through February 18th, 2024. Check out the rest of our coverage from this year’s event: