Vintage Animation Device Outside Discoveryland Theater at Disneyland Paris Updated To Feature Sorcerer Mickey

Despite Discoveryland being a future that never was but always will be at Disneyland Paris, guests can take a look at a special early animation device – that has now been updated to feature Sorcerer Mickey.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has updated one of the smaller, yet still enjoyable details found at the park – a praxinoscope that has now been updated to feature Sorcerer Mickey in Discoveryland.
- Previously, the device featured a playful, alien-type creature that has now been changed to feature Sorcerer Mickey – whose hat is prominently featured in the 3D film playing in the nearby Discoveryland Theater, Mickey’s Philharmagic.
- Appropriate since they were originally invented by Frenchman Emile Reynaud, it was 1877 when he made his contribution to the iconic art of animation with the Praxinoscope. This device is similar to that of the zoetrope (which was inadvertently shared in our earlier tweet), but rather than looking through small slits in a drum, viewers see images reflected by a set of mirrors attached to the central drum, as exemplified by the video above.
- The device helped Reynaud develop and patent what he called the Theatre Optique, which featured images painted on gelatin squares suspended within leather bands which were routed through the projector and aligned with a mirrored surface using a series of spools. A concept that not only carried on to help animation, but filmmaking in general as it led to the eventual realization of flexible bases, like celluloid film stock. Demonstrations of this new device were realized through his performances, which he called “Pantomimes Lumineuses”, which he showed throughout Paris between 1892 and 1900.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Walt Disney Studios Park is officially getting a new name: Disney Adventure World.
- This name change will happen with the opening of World of Frozen.
- The park’s entrance area is also getting a new theme and name: World Premiere.
- Another new area is Adventure Way, which will feature a Tangled-inspired ride.
- Ahead of all of that, the new show Alice and the Queen of Hearts will debut next month.
- Later this year, a new nighttime activation will premiere at Avengers Campus.
- Over at Parc Disneyland, the popular Disney Electric Sky Parade is extending its run.
- Outside of the parks, the resort shared an update on what’s in store for Disney Village.
- Lastly, updated accommodations are coming to Disney Davy Crockett Ranch.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com