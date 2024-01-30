Themed Suites Coming to Disneyland’s Pixar Place Hotel

Today marked the grand opening of the Pixar Place Hotel at the Disneyland Resort and, while we’ve been showing off every corner of the hotel all day, we also got some news regarding another addition coming soon.

  • The Disney Parks Blog has announced that the Pixar Place Hotel will add two themed suites later this year.
  • While we got the chance to check out the Pixel Suite earlier today, two more suites themed to Coco and The Incredibles will be coming soon.
  • In The Coco Suite, guests will find tributes to Miguel and his family’s legacy through vibrant Oaxacan art.
  • And in The Incredibles Suite, guests will find a midcentury design with a “spy-fy” twist, complete with Parr family memorabilia.
