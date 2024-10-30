Former Walt Disney World Cast Member Accused of Hacking Restaurant Menu Creation System

The former employee is accused of hacking Disney’s computer system and changing important menu information, such as allergens.

A former Walt Disney World cast member has been accused of hacking the computer system used to create its menus and changing allergen information.

WFTV 9 reports court records

After being fired, Scheuer reportedly hacked Disney’s computer system, making changes to the company’s restaurant menus.

Despite being terminated, Scheuer was still able to access the software from his personal device for over three months, changing prices and adding profanity.

By changing menu fonts to Windings instead of a legible text, he alerted the company that someone had manipulated the files.

The court filing notes that, by changing allergen information on the menus, he also “threatened public health and safety.”

Specifically he added “information to some allergen notifications that indicated certain menu items were safe for individuals with peanut allergies,”

The changes made by Scheuer were caught by Disney before being sent to restaurants.

The changes made by Scheuer were caught by Disney before being sent to restaurants.

Federal agents have seized his computers, but he has denied any wrongdoing, saying that Disney was framing him, “because they were worried about him and the conditions under which he was terminated.”

Scheuer’s attorney told NBC News

The attorney went on to claim that his client’s undisclosed disability was the reason for Scheuer’s firing.