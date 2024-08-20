Disney Hosted “Quiz Lady” Pop-Up Game Show Experience

This past weekend at the Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, California, Disney hosted a Quiz Lady Pop-Up game show showdown experience.

What’s Happening:

This past weekend (Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18) Disney hosted a Quiz Lady Pop-Up game show showdown experience at the Westfield Century City Mall.

Pop-Up game show showdown experience at the Westfield Century City Mall. This paid homage to the classic game show vibes of the now Emmy Nominated Television Movie, CCA TV Winner and WGA Awards Winner produced by our films' stars, Awkwafina and Sandra Oh.

The activation featured Nick Atkinson as the weekend's game show host as guests stopped by to participate in the festivities, featuring general trivia, trivia from the film, fun facts about the actors, and more.

About Quiz Lady:

, a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Sandra Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion.

