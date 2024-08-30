ESPN Radio Unveils Two-Show Weekend CFB Tailgate Tour Starting 8/31

Featuring ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow and Rashad Jennings, ESPN Radio has announced their exciting two-show weekend CFB Tailgate Tour.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN Radio has announced a two-show CFB Tailgate tour, celebrating college football every weekend, featuring Amber & Ian: On The Road on Friday nights, and a Saturday morning broadcast live from prime tailgating locations, starting tomorrow, Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 PM ET.
- Amber & Ian: On The Road, will air Friday nights at 7:00 PM ET, and hosted by Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings.
- The show will be broadcast live from the town of the game, diving into the top college football storylines, NFL highlights and providing fans the perfect lead-in to their weekend.
- The tour kicks off at the WRUF studios in Gainesville, the same station where both Amber and Jonathan began their radio careers at the University of Florida.
- In Week 2, The team heads to the Big House at the University of Michigan, broadcasting from high atop the stadium on the eve of the Texas vs. Michigan showdown.
- Later, Jonathan Zaslow will join Mark Tauscher, former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, at Buck & Honey’s Steakhouse in Wisconsin. The broadcast will coincide with a special dinner, honoring the 25th anniversary of Ron Dayne’s Heisman Trophy win.
On Saturday mornings, fans can catch a live broadcast from ESPN Radio’s customized Airstream trailer.
- From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., hosts will be stationed at the heart of the most vibrant tailgating scenes, bringing listeners up close to the excitement leading up to kickoff.
- The show will feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and essential tips for making wagers.
Full ’24-’25 ESPN Radio CFB Tour schedule:
Date
Time (ET)
Game
Platforms
Sat, Aug 31
3:30 p.m.
Miami at Florida
ESPN Radio
Sat, Sep 7
12 p.m.
Texas at Michigan
ESPN Radio
Sat, Sep 14
12 p.m.
Alabama at Wisconsin
ESPN Radio
Sat, Sep 21
TBD
UCLA at LSU
ESPN Radio
Sat, Sep 28
7:30 p.m.
Georgia at Alabama
ESPN Radio
Sat, Oct 12
3:30 p.m.
Texas vs. Oklahoma
ESPN Radio
Sat, Oct 19
TBD
Georgia at Texas
ESPN Radio
Sat, Oct 26
TBD
Cincinnati at Colorado
ESPN Radio
Sat, Nov 2
TBD
USC at Washington
ESPN Radio
Sat, Nov 9
TBD
FSU at Notre Dame
ESPN Radio
Sat, Nov 16
TBD
Tennessee at Georgia
ESPN Radio
Sat, Nov 23
TBD
Alabama at Oklahoma
ESPN Radio
Sat, Nov 30
12 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio State
ESPN Radio
Sat, Dec 7
TBD
SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)
ESPN Radio
Sat, Dec 14
TBD
Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.)
ESPN Radio
Fri, Jan 10
TBD
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas)
ESPN Radio
Mon, Jan 20
TBD
College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta)
ESPN Radio
