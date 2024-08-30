ESPN Radio Unveils Two-Show Weekend CFB Tailgate Tour Starting 8/31

Featuring ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow and Rashad Jennings, ESPN Radio has announced their exciting two-show weekend CFB Tailgate Tour.

What’s Happening:

ESPN Radio has announced a two-show CFB Tailgate tour, celebrating college football every weekend, featuring Amber & Ian: On The Road on Friday nights, and a Saturday morning broadcast live from prime tailgating locations, starting tomorrow, Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 PM ET.

, will air Friday nights at 7:00 PM ET, and hosted by Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings. The show will be broadcast live from the town of the game, diving into the top college football storylines, NFL highlights and providing fans the perfect lead-in to their weekend.

The tour kicks off at the WRUF studios in Gainesville, the same station where both Amber and Jonathan began their radio careers at the University of Florida.

In Week 2, The team heads to the Big House at the University of Michigan, broadcasting from high atop the stadium on the eve of the Texas vs. Michigan showdown.

Later, Jonathan Zaslow will join Mark Tauscher, former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, at Buck & Honey’s Steakhouse in Wisconsin. The broadcast will coincide with a special dinner, honoring the 25th anniversary of Ron Dayne’s Heisman Trophy win.

On Saturday mornings, fans can catch a live broadcast from ESPN Radio’s customized Airstream trailer.

The show will feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and essential tips for making wagers.

Full ’24-’25 ESPN Radio CFB Tour schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platforms Sat, Aug 31 3:30 p.m. Miami at Florida ESPN Radio Sat, Sep 7 12 p.m. Texas at Michigan ESPN Radio Sat, Sep 14 12 p.m. Alabama at Wisconsin ESPN Radio Sat, Sep 21 TBD UCLA at LSU ESPN Radio Sat, Sep 28 7:30 p.m. Georgia at Alabama ESPN Radio Sat, Oct 12 3:30 p.m. Texas vs. Oklahoma ESPN Radio Sat, Oct 19 TBD Georgia at Texas ESPN Radio Sat, Oct 26 TBD Cincinnati at Colorado ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 2 TBD USC at Washington ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 9 TBD FSU at Notre Dame ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 16 TBD Tennessee at Georgia ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 23 TBD Alabama at Oklahoma ESPN Radio Sat, Nov 30 12 p.m. Michigan at Ohio State ESPN Radio Sat, Dec 7 TBD SEC Football Championship (Atlanta) ESPN Radio Sat, Dec 14 TBD Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.) ESPN Radio Fri, Jan 10 TBD College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas) ESPN Radio Mon, Jan 20 TBD College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta) ESPN Radio