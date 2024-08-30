ESPN Radio Unveils Two-Show Weekend CFB Tailgate Tour Starting 8/31

Featuring ESPN Radio personalities Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow and Rashad Jennings, ESPN Radio has announced their exciting two-show weekend CFB Tailgate Tour.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN Radio has announced a two-show CFB Tailgate tour, celebrating college football every weekend, featuring Amber & Ian: On The Road on Friday nights, and a Saturday morning broadcast live from prime tailgating locations, starting tomorrow, Saturday, August 31st at 3:30 PM ET.
  • Amber & Ian: On The Road, will air Friday nights at 7:00 PM ET, and hosted by  Amber Wilson, Jonathan Zaslow, and Rashad Jennings.  
  • The show will be broadcast live from the town of the game, diving into the top college football storylines, NFL highlights and providing fans the perfect lead-in to their weekend. 
  • The tour kicks off at the WRUF studios in Gainesville, the same station where both Amber and Jonathan began their radio careers at the University of Florida. 
  • In Week 2, The team heads to the Big House at the University of Michigan, broadcasting from high atop the stadium on the eve of the Texas vs. Michigan showdown. 
  • Later, Jonathan Zaslow will join Mark Tauscher, former Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers offensive lineman, at Buck & Honey’s Steakhouse in Wisconsin. The broadcast will coincide with a special dinner, honoring the 25th anniversary of Ron Dayne’s Heisman Trophy win. 
    On Saturday mornings, fans can catch a live broadcast from ESPN Radio’s customized Airstream trailer.
  • From 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., hosts will be stationed at the heart of the most vibrant tailgating scenes, bringing listeners up close to the excitement leading up to kickoff.
  • The show will feature live reports from ESPN’s on-site reporters, interviews with coaches and players, and essential tips for making wagers. 

Full ’24-’25 ESPN Radio CFB Tour schedule: 

Date 

Time (ET) 

Game 

Platforms 

Sat, Aug 31 

3:30 p.m. 

Miami at Florida 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Sep 7 

12 p.m. 

Texas at Michigan 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Sep 14 

12 p.m. 

Alabama at Wisconsin 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Sep 21 

TBD 

UCLA at LSU 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Sep 28 

7:30 p.m. 

Georgia at Alabama 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Oct 12 

3:30 p.m. 

Texas vs. Oklahoma 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Oct 19 

TBD 

Georgia at Texas 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Oct 26 

TBD 

Cincinnati at Colorado  

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Nov 2 

TBD 

USC at Washington 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Nov 9 

TBD 

FSU at Notre Dame 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Nov 16 

TBD 

Tennessee at Georgia 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Nov 23 

TBD 

Alabama at Oklahoma 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Nov 30 

12 p.m. 

Michigan at Ohio State 

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Dec 7 

TBD 

SEC Football Championship (Atlanta)

ESPN Radio 

Sat, Dec 14 

TBD 

Army vs. Navy (Northwest Stadium in Washington, D.C.)

ESPN Radio 

Fri, Jan 10 

TBD 

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (Texas)

ESPN Radio 

Mon, Jan 20 

TBD 

College Football Playoff National Championship (Atlanta)

ESPN Radio 

