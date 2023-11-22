Focus Features Picks Up “The Bikeriders” After Being Dropped by 20th Century Studios

After 20th Century Studios pulled the upcoming film The Bikeriders off their 2023 release schedule, the film has now been picked up by Focus Features, according to TheWrap.
What’s Happening:
- Focus Features will release The Bikeriders, picking up the New Regency project from 20th Century Studios.
- Focus will distribute the film in North America, with Universal Pictures International to handle the remainder of the globe.
- Current plans call for a 2024 theatrical release.
- The drama was scheduled to be released in theaters on December 1st by 20th Century, but was pulled off the schedule on October 17th due to the actors’ strike and was not given a new release date.
- The Bikeriders, which chronicles the rise and fall of a 1960s motorcycle club in Chicago, is adapted from Danny Lyon’s book of the same name.
- Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who’s married to a wild, reckless bike rider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals’ evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband’s untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny’s attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.