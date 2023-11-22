Focus Features Picks Up “The Bikeriders” After Being Dropped by 20th Century Studios

After 20th Century Studios pulled the upcoming film The Bikeriders off their 2023 release schedule, the film has now been picked up by Focus Features, according to TheWrap.

Focus Features will release The Bikeriders, picking up the New Regency project from 20th Century Studios.

, picking up the New Regency project from 20th Century Studios. Focus will distribute the film in North America, with Universal Pictures International to handle the remainder of the globe.

Current plans call for a 2024 theatrical release.

The drama was scheduled to be released in theaters on December 1st by 20th Century, but was pulled off the schedule on October 17th due to the actors’ strike and was not given a new release date.