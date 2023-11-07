FX Reveals Initial Teaser for Upcoming Series “Shōgun”

FX has finally unveiled a new teaser for their long-awaited period epic Shōgun.
What’s Happening:
- Based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell, Shōgun takes place in 1600 Feudal Japan.
- Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life, while the Council of Regents fight against him amidst a civil war that has since defined the period for the country.
- A mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, creating even more danger and intrigue for the already tumultuous situation.
- This will be the second time the novel has been adapted for television, with NBC airing a successful limited series of the story in 1980.
- Be sure to check out the show’s official trailer.
- Shōgun premieres on FX and Hulu in February of 2024.
