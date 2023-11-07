FX Reveals Initial Teaser for Upcoming Series “Shōgun”

FX has finally unveiled a new teaser for their long-awaited period epic Shōgun.

Based on the best-selling novel by James Clavell, Shōgun takes place in 1600 Feudal Japan.

takes place in 1600 Feudal Japan. Lord Yoshii Toranaga is fighting for his life, while the Council of Regents fight against him amidst a civil war that has since defined the period for the country.

A mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village, creating even more danger and intrigue for the already tumultuous situation.

This will be the second time the novel has been adapted for television, with NBC airing a successful limited series of the story in 1980.

