Two New Characters Set To Arrive Later This Month In “MARVEL Contest Of Champions”

Two new Champions are on their way into the popular mobile game, MARVEL Contest of Champions, with fans eagerly awaiting the arrival of Enchantress and Beta Ray Bill.

What’s Happening:

After a long wait, Kabam is introducing superhuman Beta Ray Bill and the ultimate versatile wizard Enchantress as the newest Champions to join the popular mobile fighter MARVEL Contest of Champions .

. Players should set their reminders – Beta Ray Bill arrives in-game on August 15th and Enchantress on August 29th.

Amora, better known as the Enchantress is among the oldest known Asgardians, and the possessor of some of the realm’s most powerful magics. Her arcane powers derive not only from a natural gift for manipulating Asgardian energies, but also from a lifetime’s worth of earned spellcasting knowledge. Even powerless, Amora remains a threat through her mastery of the art of seduction. With a simple kiss, she can enslave almost any man to her will.

Beta Ray Bill is a Korbinite who became a powerful cyborg in order to protect his own people from the threat of Surtur and his fire giants. In a battle against Thor he proved his worthiness to Odin, who was so impressed by Bill’s prowess and honorable actions that he crafted a unique magical hammer exclusively for the Korbinite – Stormbreaker! Armed with the might of Stormbreaker and his own fiery sense of justice, Beta Ray Bill travels the stars in search of wrongs to right and villains to vanquish.

Players can catch up on The Battlerealm on the official MARVEL Contest of Champions YouTube channel. With over 250 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel heroes Thor, Deadpool, Wolverine and more.

YouTube channel. With over 250 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other classic Marvel heroes Thor, Deadpool, Wolverine and more. Starting August 14th and running through August 28th, Kabam is also introducing the Reunion Event! This Event, formerly known as Legends, features a new Calendar, Store, Objectives, Crystals, and much more – all centered around a brand new Quest; The Crucible!

In The Cruicible, prepare to have your roster seriously tested as you face-off against challenging opponents from Act 7! Two new pieces of tech will be utilized by The Crucible; Elimination Choice Nodes and Unrestricted Quest Teams! Elimination Choice Nodes are a new challenge that forces you to swap out a Champion. Champions that have been swapped out cannot be used again for the remainder of the active Quest.

Other Marvel Contest of Champions updates, including bug fixes, balance updates, “No Rest For The Wicked” event quest, “Beta Ray Battle Zone” side quest, and more can be found at the official site, here.