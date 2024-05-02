C2E2 2024: Maya Hawke on “Stranger Things,” “Inside Out 2,” and Hoping for a Rom-Com Renaissance

Day 3 of C2E2 2024 kicked off with an appearance by Maya Hawke. While Hawke’s Stranger Things character Robin Buckley has been a cosplay favorite since her debut on the show, this actually marked the first convention event for Hawke herself. Nevertheless, she received a warm reception from the main stage crowd.

As you’d expect, the panel began with the moderator asking several questions about Hawke’s time on the immensely popular Netflix series. First, she established that she was indeed a fan of the show before having a chance to join the cast.

Commenting on what it’s been like since joining the show, Hawke voiced a special affinity for co-star Joe Keery, whom she said makes her job as an actor easier. Asked about some of her favorite scenes to film, she cited one in particular with Keery where they are together in a video store. However, she joked that this was partially because the scene was set indoors during the day with just the two of them — in other words, perfect conditions for actors.

Later in the panel, she also credited her ability to write and release multiple albums in recent years to the fact that she has a lot of downtime on set since the series often splits its focus between different groups of characters. On that note, Hawke’s latest record Chaos Angel is set to be released later this month.

Moving on to other projects on her resume, Hawke talked about her experience starring in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. As she advised the audience, “If anyone ever asks you to go to Spain to be in a Wes Anderson movie, say ‘yes.’” She went on to discuss how the film’s ensemble cast as well as the crew mostly quarantined at a single hotel together, which only enhanced the experience. In fact, she enjoyed it so much that she ended up wrapping on the film three separate times. After Anderson caught wind that Hawke had finished her work but wanted to hang around, he apparently wrote her into other scenes — including one where she says she was basically a background actor.

Hawke also shared that, while some actors found Anderson’s particular styling and attention to detail difficult, Hawke reveled in the specificity. This led her to comment that, despite some warning her that actors may have to do 100 takes or more, she largely completed her scenes in just three takes.

And finally Maya talks about Wes Anderson’s directorial style and whether or not she had to do 100 takes. pic.twitter.com/FCZLim1CD0 — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 28, 2024

Later, the conversation shifted to Hawke’s upcoming role as Anxiety in Pixar’s Inside Out 2. While answering, Hawke noted the affinity she had for the first film, even declaring that it “changed her life.” Explaining, she pointed out that the movie had given many of us a new set of tools with which to understand and express our emotions. In turn, Hawke says she’s thrilled for audiences to meet Anxiety in the sequel, which hits theatres in just a few weeks (June 14th).

Maya says “Inside Out” changed her life and how she thought about emotions. As for the sequel, she’s only seen the first 40 minutes of #InsideOut2 and says “it’s excellent!” pic.twitter.com/AIYAuIjvpL — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 28, 2024

So, having starred on one of the most popular shows of the streaming era, worked with top directors, and voiced what’s sure to be a popular and relatable animated character, what’s ahead for Hawke? In the very near term, she’s gearing up for the release of Wildcat about writer Flannery O'Connor. This is a project that’s special to Hawke for a few reasons — not the least of which is the fact that her dad, Ethan Hawke, co-wrote and directed the film while she serves as Executive Producer and portrays O’Connor. Zooming out, Hawke also expressed a desire to lead a “romantic comedy renaissance,” stating that she hopes a new batch of well-made and fun films in the genre can emerge after what feels like a lengthy absence.

For more Maya Hawke, be sure to catch both Wildcat and Inside Out 2 in theatres this summer and find her music on Spotify.