Hulu Shares Trailer For New Season of “Futurama”

The trailer has dropped for the newest season of Futurama.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu has released the 12th season trailer for Futurama.
  • The Matt Groening created series has found a home on Hulu, after airing on Fox and Comedy Central previously.

  • The new season premieres July 29th on Hulu.

