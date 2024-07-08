Hulu Shares Trailer For New Season of “Futurama”

The trailer has dropped for the newest season of Futurama.
What’s Happening:
- Hulu has released the 12th season trailer for Futurama.
- The Matt Groening created series has found a home on Hulu, after airing on Fox and Comedy Central previously.
- The new season premieres July 29th on Hulu.
