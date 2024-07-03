Hulu Animayhem – Anime Releases Coming to Streaming This Month

Animayhem is taking over Hulu. Fans of anime will have tons of new releases to enjoy on the streaming giant this month.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has announced several new anime releases coming out this July.

Off the release of Suicide Squad ISEKAI on June 27th, the streaming platform will continue to celebrate the Japanese imported art form.

on June 27th, the streaming platform will continue to celebrate the Japanese imported art form. Suicide Squad ISEKAI brings viewers to Gotham City. Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has united a group of criminals for a special mission. Including Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark, the DC Super-Villains will be sent to an otherworldly realm. In this fantasy universe, the villains go on a rampage leading to their imprisonment. The Suicide Squad will have 72 hours before the bombs equipped to their necks explode. Find out if/how they escape on Hulu.

Other new releases coming this month include:

Oshi No Ko: The complete first season is available now subbed and dubbed. In the anime a doctor and his recently-deceased patient are reborn as twins to a famous Japanese musician. The two will have to navigate their lives as they grow up in the entertainment industry.

Dark Gathering: The complete first season is available now subbed and dubbed. In the series a withdrawn college student with psychic powers teams up with a little girl in search of her deceased mother’s abducted soul

Reincarnated as a Sword: The complete first season is available now subbed and dubbed. Fran, a desperate girl fleeing her fate of being sold into slavery, is taken up by a sentient sword. The duo will embark on a journey to bring justice for those in need.

The Eminence in Shadow: The complete second season is available now subbed and dubbed. Cid, when sent to another world, creates an underground organization to fight against a made-up cult. However, the cult is very real and they are unhappy his power fantasy has impeded their master plans.

Bloom into You: The complete first season will be available subbed and dubbed on July 15th. High school student Yuu Koito leans on student council member Touko Nanami for advice on how to turn down dates. The two share no interest in relationships until Touku reveals she has feelings for Yuu.

I’m Quitting Heroing: The complete first season will be available subbed and dubbed on July 15th. A hero who saves the world from a demon army becomes feared by the world. Alienated from employment opportunities, his only option is joining the demon army he fought against.

Ya Boy Kongming!: The complete first season will be available subbed and dubbed on July 15th. Ancient strategist Kongming is transported from historical China to modern Japan. Using his military knowledge, he will turn his new friend Eiko into a music star and take Shibuya by storm.

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 450-461 will be available dubbed on August 1st.

