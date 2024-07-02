Hulu Drops Official Trailer For Their New Design Competition Show “Dress My Tour”

The competition show will bring a group of clothing designers together to fight for a chance to have their creations featured by popular musicians.

What’s Happening:

Hulu shared Dress My Tour on YouTube.

on YouTube. Hosted by actress and supermodel Kate Upton, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the unpredictable fashion and music industries.

Starring 11 aspiring fashion designers, the series will give these hopefuls a chance to create couture for some of the world’s biggest names in music, including JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more!

With a grand prize of $100,000, these designers will have to prove that they have what it takes to design for the stars.

Dress My Tour streams on Hulu starting July 23rd.

streams on Hulu starting July 23rd. Checkout the trailer below:

