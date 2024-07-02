Hulu Drops Official Trailer For Their New Design Competition Show “Dress My Tour”

The competition show will bring a group of clothing designers together to fight for a chance to have their creations featured by popular musicians.

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu shared the official trailer for their upcoming design competition show Dress My Tour on YouTube.
  • Hosted by actress and supermodel Kate Upton, viewers will get a behind the scenes look at the unpredictable fashion and music industries.
  • Starring 11 aspiring fashion designers, the series will give these hopefuls a chance to create couture for some of the world’s biggest names in music, including JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Toni Braxton, Ty Dolla $ign and more!
  • With a grand prize of $100,000, these designers will have to prove that they have what it takes to design for the stars.
  • Dress My Tour streams on Hulu starting July 23rd.
  • Checkout the trailer below:

