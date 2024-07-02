Jillian Bell Set To Make Directorial Debut With New Hulu Comedy

Hulu is heading back to the Summer of 69 for their new film.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Jillian Bell (Godmothered) is set to make her directorial debut with the new film Summer of 69.
- Hailing from American High, the comedy follows an awkward high school senior who hires an exotic dancer to help seduce her longtime crush, but an unexpected friendship brings out the best in them both.
- Chloe Fineman (SNL) is set to star, surrounded by a packed cast featuring Charlie Day, Natalie Morales, Alex Moffat, Paula Pell, Nicole Byer, and more.
- Production is set to begin this month.
More Hulu News:
