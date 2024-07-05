Video: Hulu Hosts Fireside Chat with “How to Die Alone” Star Natasha Rothwell at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival

Today at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans, Hulu and the Onyx Collective hosted a fireside chat about their new series, How to Die Alone, with series star Natasha Rothwell.

What’s Happening:

The presentation begins with an exclusive look at the new series, which revealed its key art and release date today.

Taryn Finley, the Editor of HuffPost Black Voices, hosts the fireside chat with star Natasha Rothwell ( The White Lotus ).

The new comedy series, How to Die Alone, is set to debut on Hulu with four episodes on September 13th, with new episodes streaming on Fridays on the platform.

How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who's never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.

follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary. Created by Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone is produced by ABC