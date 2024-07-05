Onyx Collective’s “How to Die Alone” Coming to Hulu In September

The new half-hour comedy series from Onyx Collective, How to Die Alone, is set to premiere in September on Hulu, debuting with four episodes.
What’s Happening:
- The new comedy series, How to Die Alone, is set to debut on Hulu with four episodes on September 13th, with new episodes streaming on Fridays on the platform.
- How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.
- Created by Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan serves as an executive producer.
- How to Die Alone comes from Onyx Collective, a premium content brand under Disney Entertainment Television, with programming exclusively available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Onyx Collective curates globally entertaining stories by creators of color and underrepresented voices, all with a culturally specific point of view, including Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Reasonable Doubt, Emmy Award-nominated and Peabody Award-winning documentary film Aftershock, Emmy Award-winning docuseries The 1619 Project, Black Twitter: A People’s History, Deli Boys, Drive with Swizz Beatz, How to Die Alone, Queenie, Ring of Fire: The Life of Annie Mae Aquash, UnPrisoned and “Untitled Sly Stone” (working title).
- The brand’s roster of prolific creators also includes Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media (Black Panther, Judas and the Black Messiah); Manolo Caro (The House of Flowers) and Woo Films; Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and his production company Hisako; Jason Kim (Barry, KPOP); Academy Award-winning filmmaker Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)); Prentice Penny’s Penny for Your Thoughts; Natasha Rothwell (Insecure, SNL); Yara Shahidi with her 7th Sun Production Company; and Erika Green Swafford and her production company, Chocolate Girl Wonder.
Cast of How to Die Alone:
- Natasha Rothwell as “Melissa”
- Conrad Ricamora as “Rory”
- Jocko Sims as “Alex”
- KeiLyn Durrel Jones as “Terrance”
- Bashir Salahuddin as “Brian” (Recurring Guest Star)
