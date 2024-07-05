Onyx Collective’s “How to Die Alone” Coming to Hulu In September

The new half-hour comedy series from Onyx Collective, How to Die Alone, is set to premiere in September on Hulu, debuting with four episodes.

What’s Happening:

  • The new comedy series, How to Die Alone, is set to debut on Hulu with four episodes on September 13th, with new episodes streaming on Fridays on the platform.
  • How to Die Alone follows Mel (Natasha Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.
  • Created by Natasha Rothwell, How to Die Alone is produced by ABC Signature in association with Big Hattie Productions. Natasha Rothwell and Vera Santamaria serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Desiree Akhavan serves as an executive producer.
  • How to Die Alone comes from Onyx Collective, a premium content brand under Disney Entertainment Television, with programming exclusively available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Onyx Collective curates globally entertaining stories by creators of color and underrepresented voices, all with a culturally specific point of view, including Oscar-winning documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), Reasonable Doubt, Emmy Award-nominated and Peabody Award-winning documentary film Aftershock, Emmy Award-winning docuseries The 1619 Project, Black Twitter: A People’s History, Deli Boys, Drive with Swizz Beatz, How to Die Alone, Queenie, Ring of Fire: The Life of Annie Mae Aquash, UnPrisoned and “Untitled Sly Stone” (working title).
  • The brand’s roster of prolific creators also includes Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media (Black Panther, Judas and the Black Messiah); Manolo Caro (The House of Flowers) and Woo Films;  Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and his production company Hisako; Jason Kim (Barry, KPOP); Academy Award-winning filmmaker Joseph Patel (Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)); Prentice Penny’s Penny for Your Thoughts; Natasha Rothwell (Insecure, SNL); Yara Shahidi with her 7th Sun Production Company; and Erika Green Swafford and her production company, Chocolate Girl Wonder.

Cast of How to Die Alone:

  • Natasha Rothwell as “Melissa”
  • Conrad Ricamora as “Rory”
  • Jocko Sims as “Alex”
  • KeiLyn Durrel Jones as “Terrance”
  • Bashir Salahuddin as “Brian” (Recurring Guest Star)

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
