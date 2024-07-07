ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Celebrates Searchlight’s Upcoming “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”

A special panel at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is getting fans ready for the upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.
- Over the weekend at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, a special panel was held building up the anticipation for the upcoming film from Searchlight Pictures, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.
- The panel included Director Tina Mabry, Sanaa Lathan, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Mekhi Phifer and was moderated by Nzinga Blake.
- Searchlight Pictures took to X (formerly Twitter) to showcase some photos from the event, which you can check out below.
- The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat follows a trio of best friends (Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan) known as “The Supremes” who, for decades, has weathered life’s storms together through marriage and children, happiness and blues. Now, as heartbreak and illness stir up the past and threaten to destroy their friendship, Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice see their bond put to the test as they go through their most challenging times yet.
- The film is directed by Tina Mabry, and is based upon the novel by Edward Kelsey Moore, with a screenplay by Cee Marcellus and Tina Mabry.
- The film also stars Russell Hornsby and Mekhi Phifer, as well as Kyanna Simone, Tati Gabrielle, Abigail Achiri, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Tony Winters, Dijon Means, Xavier Mills, Cleveland Berto and Ryan Paynter.
- Hulu recently announced that Searchlight Pictures’ The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat will debut exclusively on the platform on August 23rd.
- Recently, Searchlight released the Sundance drama Suncoast, starring Nico Parker and Laura Linney, and Ned Benson’s romantic fantasy The Greatest Hits, starring Lucy Boynton, both via Hulu. The studio also recently released Kinds of Kindness, Yorgos Lanthimos’ follow-up to the Oscar winning Poor Things. Later in the year, we’re expecting Jesse Eisenberg’s acclaimed Sundance pic A Real Pain (October 18), which also stars Kieran Culkin and Nightbitch (December 6), a dark comedy starring Amy Adams from the studio.
